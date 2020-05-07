Daily Coronavirus-Case Count Surges -- 10th Update

By Jennifer Calfas, Phred Dvorak and Georgi Kantchev

The coronavirus's toll was in sharp relief Thursday for leaders across the U.S. and world weighing reopening plans, as the number of confirmed cases climbed toward four million and millions more Americans filed for unemployment.

Cases world-wide surged past 3.82 million Thursday, with about a third of those in the U.S., according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll stands at more than 267,000, led by the U.S., with more than 75,000 reported fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins.

Between 8 p.m. Wednesday and the same time Thursday there were 2,125 deaths reported in the U.S., according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Johns Hopkins data -- a fairly typical number in recent days.

The U.K. has now surpassed Italy as the country with the second-highest death toll, at 30,689 virus fatalities.

Experts caution that official numbers likely understate the extent of the pandemic.

Highlighting the potential risks to leaders as they meet to discuss reopening plans, a member of the U.S. military who works on the White House campus tested positive for the coronavirus. "I've had very little contact with this person," President Trump told reporters Thursday afternoon.

He said the frequency of testing at the White House would increase to once a day from once a week and that he and Vice President Mike Pence had tested negative on Thursday.

In many cases, the lockdowns by many countries have helped lower the number of new infections and reduced the burden on hospitals. But the closures have torpedoed economic growth and sent unemployment soaring, making governments anxious to reopen their economies.

A report Thursday showed that 3.2 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, the seventh week the coronavirus has triggered record applications even as the number eases from a late-March peak. Jobless claims have fallen from top levels in nearly every U.S. state as some businesses put workers back on payrolls.

In California, unemployment is expected to hit 18% this year, and the state faces a $54.3 billion hole in its budget, the governor's finance office said Thursday. The highest jobless rate recorded in California since the 1970s was 12.4% in 2010.

With the economic pain of the pandemic intensifying, House Democrats are putting the finishing touches on their next legislative response. The package, which is expected to include more than $750 billion in aid to state and local governments, and another round of direct support to Americans, comes as Mr. Trump and Senate Republicans are urging caution on quickly passing new spending.

Twenty-one states from Georgia to Ohio to Idaho have let some businesses reopen, although typically with restrictions -- such as requiring masks or limiting the number of customers. Beginning Friday, California retailers such as clothing stores, bookstores, florists and sporting goods stores can reopen for curbside pickup.

In Texas, where businesses have begun to reopen, Gov. Greg Abbott changed his executive orders to remove confinement as a punishment for violating restrictions. Mr. Abbott said the revision should free a Dallas salon owner who was jailed this week after refusing to close her business, according to court documents. The Texas Supreme Court subsequently ordered the release of Shelley Luther, the salon owner.

Other states, including Michigan, Oregon and hard-hit New York, have detailed plans to reopen. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said this week the state would use a dashboard of seven metrics as it eases social-distancing measures by region and gradually lifts orders. The key to the equation is the number of people hospitalized for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

Mr. Cuomo said Thursday that a decision between reopening the economy or protecting public health was a "false choice," saying both must be done together: "You have to reopen...It's how you reopen."

In Nevada, Gov. Steve Sisolak said some businesses including dine-in areas of restaurants would be allowed to reopen Saturday with social-distancing and occupancy limits, while a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people would remain in place. Any decision to reopen casinos would be determined by the Nevada Gaming Control Board, the state agency that regulates the industry, Mr. Sisolak said.

On Thursday, state regulators approved minimum safety standards that casinos must follow for reopening to the public, while operators develop individual plans. The standards include 50% occupancy in each gambling area, reduced seating in restaurants and bars and limits on how many people can sit at each game table.

Public-health experts say steps including robust testing, contact-tracing programs and health care capacity are needed for states to safely reopen. Restarting an economy, experts warn, must be done cautiously and gradually to prevent a potential surge in new cases.

A proposal from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that sought to provide detailed guidelines for schools, churches and businesses to reopen was put on hold by the coronavirus task force, White House officials said.

In Maine, Gov. Janet Mills said the state would triple its coronavirus-testing capacity, adding 5,000 more tests that can be performed each week. The expansion would help the state take steps toward reopening its economy, officials said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday manufacturers in the state -- including auto makers -- could return to work Monday, before the state's stay-at-home order expires May 28. Detroit's auto makers had aimed to restart manufacturing operations in mid-May. The governor's order Thursday requires companies to use safety measures, including health screenings with questionnaires about symptoms and possible exposure, and halting any nonessential visitors to the facilities.

As more states and countries reopen their economies, the world recorded its highest daily number of new cases in almost two weeks Wednesday, with more than 92,700 new infections, according to Johns Hopkins data.

The U.S. accounted for more than a quarter of them, though the daily figure of about 24,300 remains lower than the 36,000 one-day peak it logged in April. Other countries reporting daily totals of more than 10,000 included Russia and Brazil.

Authorities in Russia said infection rates were rising there in part because of expanded testing. On Thursday, officials reported 11,231 new cases, a record daily increase that pushed the national total to 177,160 known infections, surpassing those of France and Germany. Russia's death toll, rising more slowly, stands at 1,625.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin extended most restrictions in the Russian capital to May 31, with only industrial and construction companies permitted to reopen starting next week.

France's nationwide lockdown expires Monday, and with infection rates declining in recent weeks the government on Thursday detailed its steps to open up. Kindergarten and primary school students will begin returning to class and people will no longer be required to carry an official paper explaining why they are outside, so long as they are less than 62 miles from home.

Iran's health ministry said Thursday that infection rates had stabilized in most parts of the country, despite an overall uptick in the daily count of new cases following a reopening of businesses and lifting of travel restrictions.

Saudi Arabia, which eased a 24-hour nationwide curfew last week, registered 1,793 virus cases and 10 fatalities on Thursday -- both single-day records for the kingdom.

In Asia, a region with some of the swiftest and most aggressive responses to the pandemic, some governments have sharply curbed the spread -- and now are slowly letting their economies return to normal.

Hong Kong, with no locally transmitted cases in more than two weeks -- though there have been some imported infections -- has said it would reopen gyms, bars and movie theaters on Friday. China and South Korea, where new reported cases have been in the single digits in recent days, have also been slowly lifting curbs on business operations and movements outside the home.

New Zealand, which reported one new confirmed case and has been keeping its daily count close to that level for the past week, said it is considering a significant loosening of its tight lockdown, with a decision set for Monday.

Write to Jennifer Calfas at Jennifer.Calfas@wsj.com, Phred Dvorak at phred.dvorak@wsj.com and Georgi Kantchev at georgi.kantchev@wsj.com