Daily Coronavirus-Case Count Surges -- 5th Update

By Jennifer Calfas, Phred Dvorak and Georgi Kantchev

The coronavirus's toll was in sharp relief Thursday for leaders across the U.S. and world weighing reopening plans, as the number of confirmed cases climbed toward four million and millions more American filed for unemployment.

Confirmed coronavirus cases world-wide surged past 3.78 million Thursday, with about a third of those in the U.S., according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll stands at more than 264,000, led by the U.S., with more than 73,500 reported fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins.

The U.K. has now surpassed Italy as the country with the second-highest death toll, at 30,150 virus fatalities.

The world recorded its highest daily number of new cases in almost two weeks on Wednesday, with more than 92,700 new infections, according to Johns Hopkins data. The U.S. accounted for more than a quarter of them, though the daily figure of about 24,300 remains lower than the 36,000 one-day peak it logged in April.

Experts caution that official numbers likely understate the extent of the pandemic.

The White House Medical Unit informed administration officials that a member of the U.S. military who works on the White House campus tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement Thursday from White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.

"The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health," Mr. Gidley said.

The continuing spread around the globe underscores the risks many countries face as they start to reopen economies shut down in an attempt to curb transmission of the pathogen.

In many cases the measures have helped lower the number of new infections, and reduced the burden on hospitals struggling with a heavy influx of patients with the Covid-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. But the closures have torpedoed economic growth and sent unemployment soaring, making governments anxious to return their economies to a more normal level of operation.

A report Thursday showed that 3.2 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, the seventh week the coronavirus has triggered record applications even as the number eases from a late-March peak. Jobless claims have fallen from top levels in nearly every U.S. state as some businesses put workers back on payrolls.

In California, unemployment is expected to hit 18% this year and the state will grapple with a $54.3 billion hole in its budget, the governor's finance office said Thursday. The highest jobless rate recorded in California since the 1970s was 12.4% in 2010.

With the economic pain of the pandemic intensifying, House Democrats are putting the finishing touches on their next legislative response. The package, which is expected to include more than $750 billion in aid to state and local governments, and another round of direct support to Americans, comes as Mr. Trump and Senate Republicans are urging caution on quickly passing new spending.

Twenty-one states from Georgia to Ohio to Idaho have let some businesses reopen, although typically with restrictions -- such as requiring masks or limiting the number of customers -- meant to reduce the danger of virus transmission.

Other states, including California hard-hit New York, have detailed plans to reopen. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said this week the state would use a dashboard of seven metrics as it eases social-distancing measures by region and gradually lifts orders. The key to the equation is the number of people hospitalized for Covid-19.

Mr. Cuomo said Thursday that a decision between reopening the economy or protecting public health is a "false choice," saying both must be done together. "It's never been a question of whether or not we reopen," he said. "You have to reopen...It's how you reopen."

New York City plans to expand free antibody testing, performing 140,000 tests on residents in the city's five boroughs, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday. Antibody tests can potentially show if individuals have been exposed to the Covid-19 and have since recovered. Researchers are still determining the level of antibodies needed to result in immunity to the disease.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills said the state will triple its coronavirus testing capacity, adding 5,000 more tests that can be performed each week. The expansion will help the state take steps toward reopening its economy, officials said.

Authorities in Russia said infection rates were rising there in part because of expanded testing. On Thursday they reported 11,231 new cases, a record daily increase that pushed the national total to 177,160 known infections, surpassing those of France and Germany. Russia's death toll, rising more slowly, stands at 1,625.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said sampling surveys indicated that about 300,000 of the city's 12 million people had caught the virus, more than three times the number of its confirmed cases. Mr. Sobyanin extended most restrictions in the Russian capital to May 31, with only industrial and construction companies permitted to reopen starting next week.

France's nationwide lockdown expires Monday, and with infection rates declining in recent weeks the government on Thursday detailed its steps to open up. Kindergarten and primary school students will begin returning to class and people will no longer be required to carry an official paper explaining why they are outside, so long as they are less than 62 miles from home.

Iran's health ministry said Thursday that infection rates had stabilized in most parts of the country, despite an overall uptick in the daily count of new cases following a reopening of businesses and lifting of travel restrictions.

Each of France's 101 departments is designated red or green depending on the circulation of the virus and its capacity in intensive care units, which will help determine when other restrictions, such as the closure of restaurants and cafes, may be lifted in coming weeks, the government said.

Saudi Arabia, which eased a 24-hour nationwide curfew last week, registered 1,793 virus cases and 10 fatalities on Thursday -- both single-day records for the kingdom.

Afghanistan's minister of health, Ferozullah Feroz, tested positive for Covid-19, his spokesman said Thursday, becoming the highest ranking official in the country to contract the disease. With 3,500 confirmed cases, Afghanistan extended its lockdown until the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In Asia, a region with some of the swiftest and most aggressive responses to the pandemic, some governments have sharply curbed the spread -- and now are slowly letting their economies return to normal.

Hong Kong, with no locally transmitted cases in more than two weeks -- though there have been some imported infections -- has said it would reopen gyms, bars and movie theaters on Friday. China and South Korea, where new reported cases have been in the single digits in recent days, have also been slowly lifting curbs on business operations and movements outside the home.

New Zealand, which reported one new confirmed case and has been keeping its daily count close to that level for the past week, said it is considering a significant loosening of its tight lockdown, with a decision set for Monday. It would allow businesses to restart, public places and schools to reopen and people to travel within the country again, according to a press release from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Japan said it had 109 new confirmed coronavirus cases -- the lowest since the end of March. A national state of emergency was extended through the end of May, but Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said earlier this week that the government is watching disease-transmission data and will decide whether to relax some of its guidelines early.

