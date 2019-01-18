Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Daily bitcoin transactions on darknet markets doubled throughout 2018 - report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 09:36am EST
Representation of the Bitcoin virtual currency standing on the PC motherboard is seen in this illustration picture

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Use of bitcoin as a form of payment doubled in 2018 on darknet market sites, where users can buy anything from illegal drugs to fake IDs, even though the price of the cryptocurrency crashed, according to a study by data firm Chainalysis.

Bitcoin transaction volumes on darknet markets rose throughout 2018 to an average of $2 million (£1.54 billion) daily, nearly double the activity measured at the start of the year, according to Chainalysis.

Overall bitcoin flowing into darknet markets fell to $600 million in 2018 from $700 million a year earlier, Chainalysis found. The dip was attributable to the closure of major markets AlphaBay and Hansa in mid-2017 which hampered flows until the start of last year when transaction volumes started to steadily grow again, Kim Grauer, senior economist at Chainalysis, said in an interview.

"The reason for that drop is more law enforcement activity," Grauer said. "It would be misleading to think that this year it (the volume) will go down."

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is a popular form of payment on darknet markets because users do not need to reveal their identities.

In 2017 bitcoin became wildly popular with speculators who trade it online against other virtual currencies as well as hard currencies such as the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin's price peaked in December 2017 at just above $20,000 and is now down more than 80 percent from its high.

While bitcoin's volatility has attracted speculators, it has prevented it from becoming a more widespread form of payment in mainstream commerce. The value of bitcoins handled by major payment processors shrivelled nearly 80 percent in the year to September, earlier data from Chainalysis showed.

The wild price swings have not dissuaded darknet users, Grauer said.

"For someone who wants to buy something on a dark marketplace, the fact that bitcoin price is fluctuating doesn't really matter," Grauer said.

However several factors could disrupt the rise of bitcoin flows into these markets this year. These include more closures of markets by law enforcement and the movement of activity from these venues to encrypted messaging apps to avoid detection, Grauer said.

(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Anna Irrera

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:57aTake Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
09:54aGREECE : EUR 255m EIB support to the upgrade of Greek national electricity network
PU
09:37aTSX opens higher on gains in energy shares
RE
09:36aDaily bitcoin transactions on darknet markets doubled throughout 2018 - report
RE
09:34aWall Street opens higher on trade hopes, upbeat manufacturing data
RE
09:31aU.S. Industrial Production Expanded at the End of 2018
DJ
09:27aFed's Williams says rate policy must be patient, data dependent
RE
09:25aCanada Inflation Unexpectedly Accelerated in December -- Update
DJ
09:24aFED'S WILLIAMS : Interest Rate, Balance Sheet Adjustments Will Depend on Economy's Performance
DJ
09:23aTesla to cut workforce by 7 percent, sees small fourth-quarter profit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
2SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Q3 FY'19 Trading Statement
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Trump-Deutsche Bank links in sights of U.S. House investigators
4UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP (ETF) : UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP ETF : Bad bets on oil, gas spark wave of energy-fu..
5WACKER CHEMIE AG : WACKER CHEMIE AG: EBITDA for 2018 expected to be below guidance due to still outstanding in..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.