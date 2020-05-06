Daily new imported cases less than 10 for a week

BEIJING - The daily number of newly confirmed imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the Chinese mainland has been less than ten for a week, said a Chinese health official on May 6.
In countries bordering China, the number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day has increased more than seven times compared with a month ago, warned Mi Feng from the National Health Commission at a press conference in Beijing.
The country is still facing rising risks of imported cases and domestic resurgence, said Mi.
The number of close contacts of COVID-19 cases, who are still under medical observation nationwide, dropped below 7,000 on May 5, said Mi.
Disclaimer
The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 10:08:07 UTC