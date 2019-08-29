Log in
Daimler Canada Finance Inc.: Interim Financial Report 2019 as of June 30, 2019 of Daimler Canada Finance Inc. is now available online

08/29/2019 | 10:25am EDT

DGAP-News: Daimler Canada Finance Inc. / Key word(s): Interim Report
Daimler Canada Finance Inc.: Interim Financial Report 2019 as of June 30, 2019 of Daimler Canada Finance Inc. is now available online

29.08.2019 / 16:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Interim Financial Report 2019 as of June 30, 2019 of Daimler Canada Finance Inc. is available on https://www.daimler.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/canada/.

This is regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.

This information has been issued by Daimler Canada Finance Inc. and Daimler AG. Daimler Canada Finance Inc. finances parts of the activities of the Daimler Group. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler AG.

Daimler North America Corporation
Treasury Accounting & Financial Reporting
36455 Corporate Drive
Farmington Hills, MI 48331
USA

Phone: +1 248 991 6419
Fax: +1 248 991 6979

29.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

865443  29.08.2019 

© EQS 2019
