Daimler: Mercedes sells more than 600 Maybach models a month in China

"The Maybach it is still going excellent. Demand is more than 600 a month," Daimler's China chief Hubertus Troska told reporters at the Shanghai Auto Show.

Despite increasing the list price for the car, demand has risen from a sales rate of 500 a month, Troska said.

China's move to lower value added tax will help boost overall demand for cars for the rest of the year, Troska added.

"I am cautiously optimistic that we can see positive momentum," Troska said.

