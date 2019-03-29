Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Daimler asks EU antitrust regulators to probe Nokia patents

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 06:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The first fully electric Mercedes car EQC is seen at a presentation in Stockholm

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler has complained to EU antitrust regulators about Nokia patents essential to car communications, a move underlining the tensions between tech companies and the car industry on the use of key technologies.

Tech companies and mobile telecoms providers are playing an increasingly important role in the auto industry, with their technologies used in navigation systems, vehicle-to-vehicle communication and self-driving cars.

Daimler did not respond to a request for comment sent during out-of-office hours. The European Commission confirmed receipt of Daimler's complaint.

"The Commission has received a complaint by Daimler against Nokia and we are assessing it," spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email.

Nokia said Daimler was seeking to side-step taking out licences.

"Though we offer a wide range of options for automakers, including through their tier 1 suppliers, Daimler has resisted taking a licence to the Nokia inventions it is already using," Nokia spokesman Mark Durrant said.

"Daimler's allegations in its complaint to the EU are simply the latest in a long series of actions to avoid taking a licence," he said.

Nokia has a highly profitable patent business, a legacy of its history as the market-leading mobile phone maker.

Patent disputes between Apple, Samsung, Qualcomm and others have triggered mutual lawsuits worldwide in the last decade, with analysts saying the patent war could next move to the auto industry.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey)

By Foo Yun Chee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOKIA OYJ 0.55% 5.074 Delayed Quote.0.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:52pOAS ORGANIZATION OF AMERICAN STATES : Ministers and High Level Authorities on Social Development of the OAS Approve 2019-2021 Plan of Action of Guatemala
PU
07:27pWORLD BANK : Helps Improve Livability of Four Localities in Dhaka City
PU
07:27pINDIA : Innovation in Solar Power and Hybrid Technologies
PU
07:27pINDIA : Uttar Pradesh Core Road Network Development Project
PU
07:27pWORLD BANK : Guyana – Guyana Petroleum Resources Governance and Management Project
PU
07:27pPJM INTERCONNECTION LLC : Files Reserve Pricing Reforms for the Future of a Flexible, Reliable Power System
PU
07:27pBANGLADESH : Dhaka City Neighborhood Upgrading Project
PU
07:22pWhite House calls for Fed to reverse U.S. rate hikes
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CARVANA : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
2EQUUS TOTAL RETURN : Announces 2018 Year-End Net Asset Value
3GOMSPACE GROUP AB : GOMSPACE : provider of nanosatellites) announces its annual report for 2018 Read more
4BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : BLACKSTONE LP : Chairman's Letter 2018
5MARRET RESOURCE CORP : MOUNT LOGAN CAPITAL INC :. Reports December 2018 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About