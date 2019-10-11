Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Daimler recalls hundreds of thousands of Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 10:05pm EDT
File photo of Mercedes-Benz logo pictured before company's annual news conference in Stuttgart

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler is recalling hundreds of thousands of Mercedes-Benz vehicles including Sprinter van models over diesel emissions issues.

Daimler said late on Friday that Germany's road traffic regulator KBA has concluded hearings over certain Mercedes-Benz vehicles with so-called OM651 diesel engines meeting Euro 5 emission standards and has ordered Daimler to carry out recalls.

Weekly Bild am Sonntag on Sunday reported a recall of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vehicles was imminent after KBA warned the luxury carmaker that the transporter vans may contain illegal engine management software.

"Mercedes-Benz customers will be notified in writing over further actions if their vehicle is subject to the recall and a software update can be installed," the company said.

Daimler said a "medium six figure" number of vehicles would be affected by the recall, including 260,000 Sprinter vans from a previous generation of vehicles that went out of production in 2016, and that it was fully cooperating with the regulator.

KBA proceedings with regard to engine control functionality were far advanced but not yet concluded, it said. More orders from the regulator could therefore not be ruled out.

Earnings would not be further affected by the KBA proceedings, it added.

In June, Daimler issued a profit warning and announced an increase of legal provisions by a high three-digit million euros amount, to cover various ongoing governmental proceedings and measures relating to diesel vehicles.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Sandra Maler and Daniel Wallis)

By Ludwig Burger
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG 3.34% 47.06 Delayed Quote.2.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:07pU.S. outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike
RE
11:06pU.S. outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike
RE
10:56pJOHN HOEVEN : Hoeven Statement After President Announces Phase One Trade Agreement with China, Deal Includes $40-50 Billion Purchase of U.S. Agriculture Products
PU
10:50pU.S. outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike
RE
10:50pU.S. farmers cheered by apparent trade truce, hope shipments to follow
RE
10:10pGM appeals directly to employees as strike losses mount, riling UAW
RE
10:10pDIGITAL ASSETS SUBJECT TO MONEY-LAUNDERING, DISCLOSURE LAWS : U.S. regulators
RE
10:07pFTC's antitrust chief, who spearheaded tech task force, to step down
RE
10:06pOxyContin maker Purdue gets brief shield from litigation
RE
10:05pDaimler recalls hundreds of thousands of Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : U.S. outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Uber to buy Chile's Cornershop as it sets sights on delivering groceries
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Reynolds American files for FDA review of e-cigarett..
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
5HMSHOST : is looking to hire more than 60 friendly, engaging, and customer focused associates at the Austin..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group