Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Daimler risks fine as German prosecutors launch new probe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 11:19am EST
Paris Auto Show

BERLIN (Reuters) - German prosecutors have launched a probe into Daimler for allegedly failing to prevent diesel emissions cheating, possibly resulting in a fine for the carmaker, as its legal woes mount up over the affair.

German carmakers, among the global leaders in diesel technology, have been caught in the crosshairs of courts and regulators around the globe after Volkswagen in 2015 admitted to using engine control devices to cheat U.S. diesel emission tests.

Germany's transport ministry said last June that 774,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Europe had been found to contain unauthorized defeat devices resulting in higher emissions. It ordered Daimler to recall more than 200,000 cars in Germany.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) are also investigating emissions of Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles.

Prosecutors in Stuttgart, where Daimler is headquartered, launched an investigation into individual employees of the company some two years ago, which is still ongoing.

"We have now also initiated proceedings against Daimler as a company," a prosecution spokesman said, adding the company may have neglected its supervisory duties.

Last June, the Stuttgart prosecutors said they were considering probes against Daimler, VW's Porsche unit and automotive supplier Bosch over potential emissions cheating.

Earlier this month, they launched proceedings against auto supplier Robert Bosch for providing Volkswagen with engine management software that the carmaker used to cheat vehicle emissions tests in 2015.

It was unclear what level of fine Daimler could face. A spokeswoman for the company said Daimler was cooperating fully.

Volkswagen in June was fined one billion euros ($1.13 billion) for diesel emissions cheating, one of the highest ever fines imposed by German authorities.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, writing by Ludwig Burger and Riham Alkousaa, Editing by Tassilo Hummel and Alexandra Hudson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:35aVolvo Cars raises over $200 million from new euro bond
RE
11:32aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Edge Higher As Investors Watch Trade Talks, Await Fed Minutes
DJ
11:28aBUYING IN UAE REAL ESTATE : Dubai's Emaar now accepting bitcoin, other digital currencies?
AQ
11:19aDaimler risks fine as German prosecutors launch new probe
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:11aCredit Suisse loses bid to dismiss lawsuit in U.S. over writedowns
RE
11:11aU.S. Senator says U.S. allies need to maintain 'common front' on China's Huawei
RE
11:10aTesla's top lawyer leaves two months into the job
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FRESENIUS : Fresenius Backs 2019 Outlook, Hopeful About Future
2GRIEG SEAFOOD : EU raids salmon farmers in suspected cartel inquiry
3BRITISH LAND COMPANY : Mall operator Intu shares slump after dividend axed amid retail shakeout
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : U.S. settles with Teva over keeping ge..
5PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Holding(s) in Company

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.