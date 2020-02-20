Daines Urges President Trump to Secure Greater Opportunities for Montana Pulse Crop Farmers in India

02.20.20

U.S. SENATE - U.S. Senator Steve Daines wrote a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to fight for favorable pulse crop provisions during ongoing trade negotiations with India. Montana is the number one producer of pulse crops in the United States.

'The most commonly consumed pulse crops in India are lentils, chickpeas, dried beans, and peas, yet the Republic of India has levied substantial tariffs on American pulse crops,' Daines wrote. 'Engaging Prime Minister Modi on pulse crop tariffs as part of larger discussions to enhance the economic cooperation between our countries would be mutually beneficial to American producers and Indian consumers.'

To read the full letter, click HERE.

Daines, a member of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, which has jurisdiction over trade, sent the letter with Senator Cramer (R-ND).

India is the world's largest consumer of pulse crops, contributing to approximately 27 percent of the world's consumption.