Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Daines Urges President Trump to Secure Greater Opportunities for Montana Pulse Crop Farmers in India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 08:12pm EST
02.20.20

U.S. SENATE - U.S. Senator Steve Daines wrote a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to fight for favorable pulse crop provisions during ongoing trade negotiations with India. Montana is the number one producer of pulse crops in the United States.

'The most commonly consumed pulse crops in India are lentils, chickpeas, dried beans, and peas, yet the Republic of India has levied substantial tariffs on American pulse crops,' Daines wrote. 'Engaging Prime Minister Modi on pulse crop tariffs as part of larger discussions to enhance the economic cooperation between our countries would be mutually beneficial to American producers and Indian consumers.'

To read the full letter, click HERE.

Daines, a member of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, which has jurisdiction over trade, sent the letter with Senator Cramer (R-ND).

India is the world's largest consumer of pulse crops, contributing to approximately 27 percent of the world's consumption.

Disclaimer

Steve Daines published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 01:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:52pCAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - Tony Sage
PU
08:52pCAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Proposed issue of Securities - CFE
PU
08:52pTax Treaties Covered by the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS will be Increased
PU
08:52pCAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - Tim Turner
PU
08:42pRisch Cheers USMCA Trade Deal at Idaho Press Conference
PU
08:42pHartshorne Mining Group to conduct sale process for operating Poplar Grove mine and undeveloped Cypress project through a Court-supervised process
PR
08:39pBLUELINX : Responds to Press Release from Third Party
AQ
08:39pBlueLinx Responds to Press Release from Third Party
GL
08:37pMedia Release - ACS identifies $16bn efficiency opportunity powered by fintechs
PU
08:32pSCENTRE : SCG Fund Payment Notice
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
2DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
3SPRINT CORPORATION : SPRINT : T-Mobile Near Agreement on New Merger Terms -- 4th Update
4T-Mobile, Sprint amend merger terms, SoftBank takes a hit
5AIRBUS SE : Airbus investing up to 1 billion euros in A220 passenger jet program this year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group