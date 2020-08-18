Dairy Defined: Milk Prices Remain a Roller Coaster Amid COVID-19, NMPF's Vitaliano Says

Dairy prices that plunged, then skyrocketed, have settled - for a moment. But volatility should be expected as long as COVID-19 makes its way through the economy, said Peter Vitaliano, chief economist for the National Milk Producers Federation.

'It has been indeed a roller coaster,' Vitaliano said in an NMPF podcast released today. Vitaliano, who writes NMPF's monthly Dairy Market Report, said the extent of coronavirus-related closures this fall and how much farmers increase milk production will remain significant questions for the rest of the year. To subscribe to the Dairy Market Report, click here.

