Dairy Defined: Milk Prices Remain a Roller Coaster Amid COVID-19, NMPF's Vitaliano Says

08/18/2020 | 12:23am EDT

Dairy prices that plunged, then skyrocketed, have settled - for a moment. But volatility should be expected as long as COVID-19 makes its way through the economy, said Peter Vitaliano, chief economist for the National Milk Producers Federation.

'It has been indeed a roller coaster,' Vitaliano said in an NMPF podcast released today. Vitaliano, who writes NMPF's monthly Dairy Market Report, said the extent of coronavirus-related closures this fall and how much farmers increase milk production will remain significant questions for the rest of the year. To subscribe to the Dairy Market Report, click here.

To listen to the full discussion, click here. You can also find this and other NMPF podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud and Google Play. Broadcast outlets may use the MP3 file. Please attribute information to NMPF.

Disclaimer

NMPF - National Milk Producers Federation published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 04:22:12 UTC
