Dairy Defined Podcast: National Young Cooperator Chairs Paul and Nancy Pyle Highlight Challenges Affecting Dairy's Next Generation

11/27/2019 | 12:58pm EST

(Note: NMPF's Dairy Defined podcast explores today's dairy farms and industry using high-quality data and podcast-style interviews to explain current dairy issues and dispel myths.)

ARLINGTON, Va. - Dairy's future will depend on its next generation of farmers, many of whom are already hard at work on farms across the country. Young farmers are an important part of the agricultural landscape, and their continued involvement and leadership is needed to preserve a bright future for our dairy cooperatives. Ensuring these farmers can sustain their livelihoods is critical to the future of the dairy industry.

The average age of all U.S. farm producers in 2017 was over 57 years, continuing a long-term trend of aging in the U.S. producer population, according the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That's in part because younger farmers face unique challenges, said Paul and Nancy Pyle, owners of a 150-cow dairy in Zeeland, Michigan. They're members of the Michigan Milk Producers Association and chairs of the National Milk Producer Federation's Young Cooperators Program. They work hard to ensure their milk is wholesome and responsibly-produced, but 'it doesn't matter how good your product is. If you can't make money selling it, there's a problem,' Nancy said.

To listen to the full podcast, click here. You can also find the Dairy Defined podcast on Spotify, SoundCloud and Google Play. Broadcast outlets may use the MP3 file. Please attribute information to NMPF.

Disclaimer

NMPF - National Milk Producers Federation published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 17:57:00 UTC
