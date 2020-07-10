Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)

DAIRY MARKET NEWS

WEEK OF JULY 6 - 10, 2020

VOLUME 87 REPORT 28

DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $2.3400 and 40# blocks at $2.9150. The weekly average for barrels is $2.3760 (-0.0278) and blocks, $2.7785 (+0.1347).

CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (7/10)

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $1.6900. The weekly average for Grade AA is $1.7095 (-0.0449).

NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.0150. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.0250 (+0.0169).

DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.2875. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.2925 (-0.0313).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Throughout the country, cheese production has declined, in line with lower seasonal farm milk intakes. Sales into the retail and food service sectors are mixed, as these sectors continue facing unique situations with COVID-19. Nevertheless, the start of the second phase of the food box program is helping to boost the cheese industry, according to some cheese market stakeholders. Some producers continue to rely on cheese curd sales; thus, curd production has been the current productive focus for these cheesemakers. The market tone could be describe as unsettled as this moment. Cheese inventories are reported as steady to tight. The weekly average price for CME barrels is $2.3760. CME blocks' weekly average is $2.7785. The gap between the CME weekly average prices of block and barrel cheese is $.4025 this week.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Countrywide, butter production has declined, which is characteristic after last week's shortened-holiday week. Class II processors, principally ice cream makers, continue pulling strong on cream, somewhat restricting churning schedules for some butter makers. In some cases, microfixing is the main output method to produce print butter, especially in the Central region. Print butter demands from retailers are reported as fair/good across all regions of the country. Nevertheless, bulk butter orders from the food service sector are notably lower than this time in previous years due to the impact of COVID-19 to restaurants. Across the country, this week, bulk prices are ranging from flat market to 8.0 cents above the market.

FLUID MILK: At a national level, farm milk production is seasonally steady to lower, driven by higher summer temperatures. However, in California, milk production is stronger this week, after being low for most of the month of June. In the central region, some dairy producers are self-restricting milk output due to the COVID-19 crisis. Nevertheless, in general, milk intakes are in good balance with processing needs across the country. Bottlers have increased orders

after the holiday break. Class I demand is steady, but below levels from the previous year. Bottlers remain concerned about schooldistricts' plans for the fall. Meanwhile, condensed skim milk volume continues moving into NDM production. Competition for cream supplies continues heating up with strong pulls from ice cream makers, but 90+ daily temperatures may be limiting transportation to intraregional locations. This week, free on board cream multiples for all Classes are 1.32-1.45 in the East, 1.34-1.45 in the Midwest, and 1.15-1.30 in the West.

DRY PRODUCTS: Nationwide, low/medium heat nonfat dry milk (NDM) spot prices are higher. NDM demand for cheese fortification remains hearty, while some Q3 contracts are finalizing this week. NDM spot sales have been more active than during the previous shortened holiday week. High heat NDM market has remained relatively stable with minor movements on prices. Dry buttermilk prices had minor upward trends. The market is mostly stable in all regions. National spot prices for dry whole milk are mixed. Cash sales are more active, while demands from bakers and confectioners are fair/ good on a balanced market. Except for the west region, dry whey prices are mostly down on a bearish market. Production is growing as cheese outputs remain strong. Dry whey inventories are generally steady to higher. WPC 34% prices are mixed. Manufacturers' production schedules are steady to higher. Inventories are mixed and vary by brand and specification. Spot prices for central/west lactose remained steady on the pricing range, but shifted slightly up on the mostly series. Most stakeholders in the lactose market are transitioning from Q2 to Q3 contracts. Prices for rennet casein and acid casein are steady this week. Acid casein production in New Zealand is essentially shut down. Very little spot market activity is occurring.

ORGANIC DAIRY MARKET NEWS: Retail advertisements for organic dairy products declined once again, 16 percent, below the previous survey number. There were only three organic dairy product categories that placed ads in surveyed retail stores this week, which included organic milk, sour cream, and cream cheese. Organic milk ad numbers for gallon containers grew 366 percent, but half gallon organic milk ads declined 67 percent from the previous retail survey. The difference between the half gallon organic milk price and half gallon conventional milk price, for the survey period, is a $2.05 organic premium. The average prices for conventional and organic milk, half gallons, were $1.76 and $3.81, respectively.

WEEK OF JULY 6 - 10, 2020

DAIRY MARKET NEWS

VOLUME 87, REPORT 28

DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE

NATIONAL RETAIL REPORT (DMN): Dairy product ads

decreased 26 percent for conventional and 16 percent for organic. Conventional ice cream in 48 to 64 ounce containers had the most advertisement listings for all dairy items, followed by 4-6 ounce conventional Greek yogurt, then conventional sour cream in 16 ounce containers. Advertisements for conventional milk increased 315 percent, and organic milk ads augmented 13 percent. Advertisements for organic gallon milk increased nearly fourfold, replacing organic half gallon milk as the most advertised item for organic dairy products this week. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional 8 ounce block cheese was $2.27, compared to $2.40 for 8 ounce shred cheese. Advertisements for conventional cheese declined 46 percent this week.

CME Group, CHICAGO, IL

COMMODITY

MONDAY JUL 6

TUESDAY JUL 7

WEDNESDAY JUL 8

THURSDAY JUL 9

FRIDAY JUL 10

::WEEKLY CHANGE

::WEEKLY AVERAGE

CHEESE BARRELS

40 POUND BLOCKS

$2.3700 (-0.0450)

$2.3700 (N.C.)

$2.4000 (+0.0300)

$2.4000 (N.C.)

$2.3400 (-0.0600)

::

:: (-0.0750)

:: $2.3760

:: (-0.0278) $2.7000 (+0.0250) $2.7100 (+0.0100) $2.7375 (+0.0275) $2.8300 (+0.0925) $2.9150 (+0.0850) :: ::

:: $2.7785 (+0.2400)

:: (+0.1347) NONFAT DRY MILK GRADE A $1.0125 (+0.0025) $1.0325 (+0.0200) $1.0325 (N.C.) $1.0325 (N.C.) $1.0150 (-0.0175) :: ::

:: $1.0250 (+0.0050)

:: (+0.0169)BUTTER GRADE AA $1.7450 (+0.0075) $1.7375 (-0.0075) $1.6875 (-0.0500) $1.6875 (N.C.) $1.6900 (+0.0025) :: ::

:: $1.7095 (-0.0475)

:: (-0.0449)DRY WHEY EXTRA GRADE $0.3125 (-0.0175) $0.2875 (-0.0250) $0.2875 (N.C.) $0.2875 (N.C.) $0.2875 (N.C.) :: ::

:: $0.2925 (-0.0425)

:: (-0.0313)

Prices shown are in U.S. dollars per lb. in carlot quantities. Carlot unit weights: CHEESE, 40,000-44,000 lbs.; NONFAT DRY MILK, 41,000-45,000 lbs.; BUTTER, 40,000-43,000 lbs.;DRY WHEY, 41,000-45,000 lbs. Weekly Change is the sum of Daily Price Changes. Weekly Average is the simple average of the Daily Cash Close prices for the calendar week. Weekly Average Change is the difference between current and previous Weekly Average. Computed by Dairy Market News for informational purposes. This data is available on the Internet at WWW.AMS.USDA.GOV/MARKET-NEWS/DAIRY

NOTICE: Five days of trading information can be found atwww.cmegroup.com/trading/agricultural/spot-call-data.html

BUTTER MARKETS

NORTHEAST

Milk supplies into balancing plants are down and Class II demand for cream has re-materialized, to the levels prior to the July 4th holiday week, as ice cream and other cream-based dairy processors return from the holiday pause. A consequence of this trend is that less butter is being manufactured, this week, in the Eastern market. By all accounts, retail butter sales are steady, but at lower levels than last month at this time. Additionally, butter manufacturers are seeing higher retail sale volumes when compared to a year ago. Meanwhile, orders from food service have stabilized, while lacking the sales some in the industry were anticipating. The bulk butter price for domestic sales range 3-8 cents over the market of the CME Group, with various time frames and averages used.

Prices for: Eastern U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter

Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: +0.0300 - +0.0800

Secondary Sourced Information:

CME TRADING

The CME Group's Tuesday cash butter trading closed at $1.7375, down from $1.7650 a week ago.

CENTRAL

Butter makers, as recently as last week, were mixed on what post-holiday cream availability would look like. They got their answer this week, as they say availability dried up and once again pulled out of their reach, fiscally speaking. Butter demand is steady on the retail side, while food service sector orders are notably lower than this time in previous years. Some contacts suggest cream supplies out of the West are limited due to the heat, as suppliers are leery of sending cream loads elsewhere when temperatures are reaching 90 and even 100+ in many parts of the country. Butter churners are scheduling to micro-fix accordingly. Butter market tones have faltered since early June, when they were closing in on $2. Butter contacts are mixed on the near-term direction of the markets.

Prices for: Central U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional,and Edible Butter

Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:

Secondary Sourced Information:

+0.0200 - +0.0700

The CME Group June monthly average price for Grade AA butter was $1.8291, compared to $1.4710 in May.

WEST

In the West, butter churning has been low even though cream supplies are more available this week compared to the previous week. Some butter processors prefer to sell cream at lower multiples instead of making more butter. Although butter retail sales remain above expectations, they have recently softened. With the new restrictions on reopening businesses, food service sales have dropped back after increasing in the past weeks. Other buyers are taking steady loads. Butter inventories are available to meet all needs. Some retailers are looking to contract for the fall, although they believe that supplies may not be tight at that time. Butter overages are lower at the top of the range.

Prices for: Western U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter

Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: 0.0000 - +0.0700

Secondary Sourced Information:

The Grade AA butter price at the CME Group on Wednesday closed at $1.6875, compared to the weekly average price of $1.7544 from last week.

The CME Group June 2020 monthly average price for AA butter is $1.8291, compared to the May 2020 monthly average of $1.4710. One year ago, the CME Group monthly average was $2.3884.

DAIRY PRODUCTS REPORT - BUTTER SUMMARY

Released July 1, 2020, by the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), Agricultural Statistics Board, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Butter Production - States and United States: May 2019 and 2020

Monthly Production (1000 pounds) Percent Change from

May Apr May May Apr

Region 2019 2020 2020 2019 2020 United States 170,044 217,531 178,346 4.9 -18.0

Atlantic

17,490

19,744

16,971

-3.0

-14.0

Butter Production - Cumulative Production January - May

Cumulative Production Percent Change

(1000 pounds) from

Report Month 2019 2020 2019

May 894,318 973,220 8.8

2020 U.S. BUTTER AND MILKFAT EXPORTS (USDA-FAS)

2020 Exports (Million Lb.)

% Change From 1 Year Ago

May 4.9 - 6

TOTAL, JAN - MAY 20.6

Exports - Destination Country - 19 1 Canada 6.7 - 19 2 Mexico 4.3 +17 3 Saudi Arabia 2.2 - 16 4 South Korea 1.9 - 27 5 Taiwan 0.8 +25

2020 U.S. Butter and Milkfat Imports (USDA-FAS)

(Imports for Consumption)

2020 Imports (Million Lb.)

% Change From 1 Year AgoMay Imports

Total Butter, Fats, Milk (H.S. Code 0405) Butter

14.2

+ 8

Quota (H.S. Code 405101000) 1.8 +12

Over Quota (H.S. Code 405102000) 9.5 +36 AMF

Quota (H.S. Code 405901020) 0.3 -30

Over Quota (H.S. Code 405902020) 1.3 -53

Other Milk Fat

1.3

- 4

2020 Imports (Million Lb.)

% Change From 1 Year AgoTOTAL, JAN - May Imports - Country of Origin

52.2

+ 7 1 Ireland 25.6

+ 4 2 Mexico 8.9

- 9

3 India 7.8 +271

4 France 2.1 + 25

5 Chile

1.9

+101

CHEESE MARKETSNORTHEAST

Cheese market conditions are unsettled. Foodservice and retail indus-tries continue to be faced with unique situations in their demand cy-cles. Cheese plants are working through various cheese processes and fortifying for current production needs. Some operations are clearing strong cream loads, taking a toll on cream availability in the area. Milk output has seasonally dropped with hotter weather conditions. Manufacturers' inventory levels are healthy to tight. On the CME Group, cheddar cheese spot prices are around similar price points compared to last week. Buyers have mixed feelings on current cheese prices. Manufacturers' orders are also mixed with customers' de-mands a bit lower. The DMN Northeast June 2020 monthly average price for cheddar blocks is $3.0335, compared to $2.0445 one month ago. Processed 5# sliced average price is $2.5797, compared to $1.7373 one month ago.

WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS))

Cheddar 40 pound Block 3.0950-3.3825

Muenster 3.0825-3.4325

Process American 5 pound Sliced 2.5050-2.9850

Swiss 10-14 pound Cuts 2.9000-3.2225

Secondary Sourced Information:

The CME Group June 2020 monthly average price for barrels was $2.3376, compared to $1.5980 a month ago; blocks' average price was $2.5620, up from $1.6704 a month ago.

This week, a cooperative export assistance program accepted re-quests for export assistance to sell 152,119 pounds (69 metric tons) of cheese and 177,472 pounds (81 metric tons) of cream cheese.

MIDWEST

Cheesemakers continue to report mostly positive customer involve-ment. Demand for most varieties, particularly blocks, which are and have been somewhat tighter in availability, remains strong. Barrel producers say demand is somewhat steady. Some producers continue to relay curd sales have remained strong; therefore, curd production is a current focus for those plant managers. Spot milk is available. At this point in the week, all reported spot milk sales are below Class III. The cheese market tone remains hearty. With government buying programs in place, along with steadfast retail demand during grilling season, buyers are still active and willing to pay prices very few con-tacts would have expected when markets were near $1 in April.

WISCONSIN WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS))

Blue 5 pounds 3.2775-4.3475

Brick 5 pounds 3.0100-3.4350

Cheddar 40 pound Block 2.7325-3.1325

Monterey Jack 10 pounds 2.9850-3.1900

Mozzarella 5-6 pounds 2.8100-3.7550

Muenster 5 pounds 3.0100-3.4350

Process American 5 pound Loaf 2.4900-2.8500

Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts 2.4150-2.5325

WEST

The western cheese market is fighting to maintain its strength. While sales are lively, increasing price trends have started to put a little break on some of the demands. Nevertheless, the start of the second phase of the food box program is helping fuel the cheese industry. This week, restaurant and hotel intakes are mixed, whereas demandsfrom retailers are unchanged. With the increase in the number of coro-navirus cases at several western localities, some cities have halted their reopening process, while others are closing back some business-es. This is likely to impact cheese demands from caterers, retailers and other large consumers in one way or the other. Cheese inventories are still tight. Production is ramping up. Some cheesemakers are still us-ing fortification methodology to meet their production needs. In the West, wholesale prices were up $.0250 for process, but down $.0050 for cheddar block, cuts and Monterey Jack. Swiss cut wholesale prices are down $.3625 from the previous week.

WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS))

Cheddar 10 pound Cuts 2.9700-3.1700

Cheddar 40 pound Block 2.7225-3.2125

Monterey Jack 10 pounds 2.9575-3.2325

Process American 5 pound Loaf 2.5075-2.7625

Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts 2.4975-2.9275

FOREIGN TYPE

Sliced cheese inventories in Germany remain stable to a bit tight. Buyers are actively taking contractual loads without any issue. Spot purchasers are looking for additional loads wherever they can find them. Sales are generally lively, particularly for the catering sector. Cheese exports to other countries are unchanged from last week. Sliced cheese production is generally steady and in line with seasonal output levels. As businesses and people continue to ease out of the COVID-19 lock down, there remains uncertainty about how the tour-ism industry will evolve and affect cheese consumption in the future. U.S. domestic prices for blue, gorgonzola, parmesan, and Romano have decreased by $.0050 compared to the previous week, while Swiss cheese prices dropped $.3625. All other cheese prices are un-changed.

WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: FOB DISTRIBUTORS DOCK DOLLARS PER POUND (1000 - 5000 POUNDS, MIXED LOTS)

: NEW YORK VARIETY : IMPORTED : DOMESTIC : : Blue : 2.6400-5.2300 : 3.1550-4.6425* Gorgonzola : 3.6900-5.7400 : 3.6625-4.3800* Parmesan : -0- : 4.5425-6.6325* Romano : -0- : 4.3450-6.5000* Sardo Romano (Argentina) : 2.8500-4.7800 : -0- Reggianito (Argentina) : 3.2900-4.7800 : -0- Jarlsberg : 2.9500-6.4500 : -0- Swiss : -0- : 2.9375-3.2600* Swiss (Finland) : 2.6700-2.9300 : -0- * = Price change.

COLD STORAGE

WEEKLY COLD STORAGE HOLDINGS - SELECTED STORAGE CENTERS

IN THOUSAND POUNDS - INCLUDING GOVERNMENT STOCKS

: BUTTER

07/06/2020 07/01/2020 CHANGE % CHANGE

: : : :

CHEESE

81886 : 79758

81623 : 80344

263 : -586

0 : -1

CONTINUED ON PAGE 3A