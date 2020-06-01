Log in
Dairy farming transforms farmers' livelihoods

06/01/2020 | 04:31am EDT

Thanks to the good amount of feed, her cows have increased the amount of dung they produced. Rachel no longer uses firewood in her kitchen but instead biogas. Six buckets of dung mixed with 12 buckets of water produce enough gas for her to cook the whole day.

'I am happy with the gas because it does not emit smoke, I no longer have to look for and carry firewood on my back, my sufurias (cooking pots) are also clean and it saves me money and time,' she says.

Community transformation

Rachel's passion for dairy farming also paid off when staff from the project approached her in 2018 and requested her to become a trainer of farmers after they noticed her professional approach and success in the business. She gladly accepted the challenge and constructed a classroom that accommodates 50 farmers in her compound.

For a modest fee of Ksh 500 (5 USD) per day, farmers get tea and lunch, and she trains them on dairy farming management modules (feeding and nutrition, fodder management, housing, calf rearing, milk hygiene and technique, hay and silage production).

'I know many people, especially the youth, will be self-dependent after attending the training. That is my goal for the youth. I am happy to note that the youth are now showing interest in farming after the training,' she says.

Rachel is married to Mr. Joseph Kinyua who is in formal employment. Acknowledging her passion, he says, 'I am very proud of my wife. She has made dairy farming an important trade and now even the neighbors appreciate the work she does.' He is not shy to pledge continued support to the work she does noting that, because of her work, they now receive visitors from far and wide who want to learn from their farm', he says.

Disclaimer

Bioversity International published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 08:30:08 UTC
