Dairyland Laboratories and ServiTech Collaborate on Feed Testing Technology

New agreement builds on long-standing relationship between ServiTech and Dairyland regarding NIR calibrations

ServiTech, Inc. and Dairyland Labs today announced a strengthened laboratory partnership for serving the beef and dairy industry. Building on a relationship that has been primarily focused on beef production within the ServiTech footprint, both laboratories are committing to an expanded level of service and feed science for the growing number of dairy herds in the high plains and southwestern United States. Benefits to the customer include seamless sample drop off, submission and reporting from both labs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200728005650/en/

ServiTech and Dairyland Collaborate on Feed Testing Technology (Photo: Business Wire)

“ServiTech has three strategically located laboratory locations in geographies with growing dairy herds,” said Greg Ruehle, President and CEO of ServiTech. “Dairyland Labs’ rich history and commitment to science commands respect in the dairy feed testing space, and we are very excited about this new partnership moving forward. It’s a win for both labs, and ultimately a win for producers within the ServiTech service area.”

The agreement allows laboratory users the flexibility to ship to or drop off feedstuff samples at any ServiTech laboratory location, while still being able to access the experts at Dairyland. ServiTech will process samples and run NIR spectral scans. The NIR spectral scans will be predicted using the Dairyland proprietary calibrations, which are the most robust in the industry. The customer may choose to view test results online through an account with either laboratory.

“The new strengthened laboratory partnership builds on the analytical strengths of both companies,” said Dave Taysom, President of Dairyland Laboratories, Inc. “This unique relationship between ServiTech and Dairyland will provide real value in analytical services for the beef and dairy industry. We are excited to get started.”

To connect with ServiTech on social media, please follow:

Facebook: facebook.com/servitechinc/

YouTube: youtu.be/ZUKvzshbM-w

Twitter: @servitechinc

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/servi-tech-inc-

To connect with Dairyland Labs on social media, please follow:

Facebook: facebook.com/dairylandlabsinc/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0pEC3s_xaXxGp1EKKST69A

Twitter: @dairylandlabs

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dairyland-laboratories-inc-/

About ServiTech, Inc.

ServiTech, Inc. is the nation's largest crop consulting firm and agricultural laboratory. Started in 1975, ServiTech relies on the most current technologies, research and science to make productive and profitable recommendations for thousands of growers on millions of acres in North America. In 2020, ServiTech celebrates its 45th anniversary. For more information, please visit: www.servitech.com.

About Dairyland

Dairyland Laboratories Inc. is an independent agriculture testing laboratory providing timely, comprehensive, and accurate analysis. Established in 1958, Dairyland has built a reputation of being a reliable, responsible, resourceful, and evolving laboratory in the industry. Dairyland is a recognized leader in NIR technology and calibrations. For more information, please visit www.dairylandlabs.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200728005650/en/