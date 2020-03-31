Dais X : Offers Free Online Ordering and E-Commerce Resources to Food and Beverage Brands, Retailers and Restaurants Impacted by the COVID-19 Crisis

Company will provide qualified small businesses with resources and certain services to start, scale, and manage their online ordering and e-commerce capabilities

Dais X, a leading digital transformation partner to middle-market companies, announced today it will provide online ordering and e-commerce resources free of charge to small businesses in the food and beverage industry. Certain qualifying businesses will also be offered a suite of free services during the COVID-19 crisis. Dais X made the decision to aid small businesses facing the accelerated demand for online ordering and e-commerce capabilities, especially independent food and beverage brands, grocers, convenience stores and restaurants, as customers make an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200331005063/en/

Dais X helps clients digitally enable their business and succeed in highly competitive markets. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are facing a crisis here in North Carolina and across the U.S., and we are seeing companies across every industry look to new solutions and business models in order to adapt,” said Neal Davis, CEO of Dais X. “As we see the unprecedented rise in demand for online ordering and e-commerce capabilities, we feel obligated to help these small businesses adjust, pivot, launch and manage these solutions.”

As a leading digital transformation partner to middle-market companies, Dais X has seen the evolution of e-commerce and online ordering over the past several years in both the B2B and B2C markets. Efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 have forced companies across industries and verticals to enable digital capabilities at an incredible rate. However, only larger companies currently have the technology and infrastructure to manage and scale at this rapid pace. Dais X will provide smaller businesses the ability to start, scale, and manage their online ordering and e-commerce capabilities to ensure an experience in line with that of leading food and beverage businesses.

“No single person, company or government can stop the crisis our country is facing with COVID-19, but if we all work together- we can make an impact,” said Davis. “Now more than ever, corporations, governments and local communities need to work together in order to stabilize economies and ensure the business continuity of our small businesses.”

About Dais X

Dais X is a leading digital transformation partner helping middle-market companies leverage the power of technology and innovation to digitally enable their business and succeed in highly competitive markets. The award-winning company blends strategy and consulting with experience, engineering and creativity in their approach to transformation. Dais X is committed to creating long-term value for its clients. For more information, visit www.dais-x.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200331005063/en/