Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds(PDF：134.7KB)

This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
September 25, 2019
REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)
Representative: Motoi Takahashi, Executive Director
Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Representative: Toshio Fukushima, President and Representative Director
Inquiries to: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division (Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)
Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
We hereby give notice that Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") decided today to borrow a total of 2,000 million yen (the "Borrowing").
1. Details for the Borrowing
|
|
|
Loan
|
|
|
Scheduled
|
Borrowing /
|
Repayment
|
Lender
|
|
Amount
|
|
Interest Rate
|
Borrowing
|
Repayment
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
(million yen)
|
|
|
Date
|
Method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 month Japanese Yen
|
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment
|
2029/9/28
|
Resona Bank, Ltd
|
|
2,000
|
|
TIBOR + 0.40%
|
2019/9/30
|
|
|
in lump
|
|
|
|
|
(Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sum
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note)Interest payments shall be made at the end of February, May, August and November (If any such date is not a
|
business day, the
|
immediately following
|
business day; and if such date falls within the next month, the
|
preceding last business day
|
of the month.) and the repayment date. Interest Rate is calculated based on 3
|
month Japanese Yen TIBOR
|
which Japanese Bankers Association ("JBA") announces two business days prior
|
to the first day of the
|
applicable period.
|
|
|
|
-
Please refer to the website of JBA TIBOR Administration (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/) for Japanese Yen
TIBOR.
-
Reason for the Borrowing
The loan of 2,000 million yen on September 30, 2019 will be provided for the repayment of 2,000 million yen borrowed in total due on September 30, 2019.
-
Date of Signing Contract September 25, 2019
Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement regarding borrowing of Funds.
-
Status of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Borrowing
Please refer to "Reference" for the status of interest-bearing liabilities after the Borrowing.
-
Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information
There arises no change to the content of the investment risks described at "1. Fund Information, 1-1 Status of Fund, 1-1-3 Investment Risk" of the Yukashouken Houkokusyo filed as of August 22, 2019 with respect to the risks involved in repayment of the Borrowing.
-
[Reference]
-
Outstanding Balance of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Borrowing
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
(Unit: million yen)
|
|
Before
|
After
|
Increase/
|
|
the
|
|
the Borrowing
|
Decrease
|
|
Borrowing
|
|
|
|
Short-term loans (loan period: 1 year or less)
|
29,600
|
27,600
|
-2,000
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
Long-term loans (loan period: over 1 year)
|
169,750
|
171,750
|
+2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total loans
|
199,350
|
199,350
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
5,100
|
5,100
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
204,450
|
204,450
|
0
(Note 1) The shot-term loans include long-term loans to be repaid within 1 year.
-
Ratio of Floating-Rate and Fixed-RateInterest-Bearing Liabilities after the
Borrowing
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
(Unit: million yen)
|
|
Aggregate amount of
|
Ratio
|
|
interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
Floating-rateinterest-bearing liabilities
|
34,000
|
16.6%
|
|
|
|
Fixed-rateinterest-bearing liabilities*
|
170,450
|
83.4%
-
Fixed-rateinterest-bearing liabilities include debts changed from floating-rate to fixed-rate through swap transactions.
Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement regarding borrowing of Funds.
Disclaimer
Daiwa Office Investment Corporation published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 06:57:05 UTC