Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds(PDF：134.7KB)

Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

09/25/2019 | 02:58am EDT

This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

September 25, 2019

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)

Representative: Motoi Takahashi, Executive Director

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Representative: Toshio Fukushima, President and Representative Director

Inquiries to: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division (Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

We hereby give notice that Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") decided today to borrow a total of 2,000 million yen (the "Borrowing").

1. Details for the Borrowing

Loan

Scheduled

Borrowing /

Repayment

Lender

Amount

Interest Rate

Borrowing

Repayment

Date

(million yen)

Date

Method

3 month Japanese Yen

Unsecured

Repayment

2029/9/28

Resona Bank, Ltd

2,000

TIBOR + 0.40%

2019/9/30

in lump

(Note)

sum

(Note)Interest payments shall be made at the end of February, May, August and November (If any such date is not a

business day, the

immediately following

business day; and if such date falls within the next month, the

preceding last business day

of the month.) and the repayment date. Interest Rate is calculated based on 3

month Japanese Yen TIBOR

which Japanese Bankers Association ("JBA") announces two business days prior

to the first day of the

applicable period.

  1. Please refer to the website of JBA TIBOR Administration (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/) for Japanese Yen
    TIBOR.
  1. Reason for the Borrowing
    The loan of 2,000 million yen on September 30, 2019 will be provided for the repayment of 2,000 million yen borrowed in total due on September 30, 2019.
  2. Date of Signing Contract September 25, 2019

Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement regarding borrowing of Funds.

  1. Status of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Borrowing
    Please refer to "Reference" for the status of interest-bearing liabilities after the Borrowing.
  2. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information
    There arises no change to the content of the investment risks described at "1. Fund Information, 1-1 Status of Fund, 1-1-3 Investment Risk" of the Yukashouken Houkokusyo filed as of August 22, 2019 with respect to the risks involved in repayment of the Borrowing.
    • End -

[Reference]

  1. Outstanding Balance of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Borrowing

September 30, 2019

(Unit: million yen)

Before

After

Increase/

the

the Borrowing

Decrease

Borrowing

Short-term loans (loan period: 1 year or less)

29,600

27,600

-2,000

(Note 1)

Long-term loans (loan period: over 1 year)

169,750

171,750

+2,000

Total loans

199,350

199,350

0

Investment corporation bonds

5,100

5,100

0

Total interest-bearing liabilities

204,450

204,450

0

(Note 1) The shot-term loans include long-term loans to be repaid within 1 year.

  1. Ratio of Floating-Rate and Fixed-RateInterest-Bearing Liabilities after the

Borrowing

September 30, 2019

(Unit: million yen)

Aggregate amount of

Ratio

interest-bearing liabilities

Floating-rateinterest-bearing liabilities

34,000

16.6%

Fixed-rateinterest-bearing liabilities*

170,450

83.4%

  • Fixed-rateinterest-bearing liabilities include debts changed from floating-rate to fixed-rate through swap transactions.

* Website URL of the Investment Corporation:

http://www.daiwa-office.co.jp/en/

Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement regarding borrowing of Funds.

Disclaimer

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 06:57:05 UTC
