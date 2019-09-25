Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds(PDF：134.7KB)

This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

September 25, 2019

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)

Representative: Motoi Takahashi, Executive Director

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Representative: Toshio Fukushima, President and Representative Director

Inquiries to: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division (Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

We hereby give notice that Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") decided today to borrow a total of 2,000 million yen (the "Borrowing").

1. Details for the Borrowing

Loan Scheduled Borrowing / Repayment Lender Amount Interest Rate Borrowing Repayment Date (million yen) Date Method 3 month Japanese Yen Unsecured Repayment 2029/9/28 Resona Bank, Ltd 2,000 TIBOR + 0.40% 2019/9/30 in lump (Note) sum (Note)Interest payments shall be made at the end of February, May, August and November (If any such date is not a business day, the immediately following business day; and if such date falls within the next month, the preceding last business day of the month.) and the repayment date. Interest Rate is calculated based on 3 month Japanese Yen TIBOR which Japanese Bankers Association ("JBA") announces two business days prior to the first day of the applicable period.

Please refer to the website of JBA TIBOR Administration ( http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/) for Japanese Yen

TIBOR.

Reason for the Borrowing

The loan of 2,000 million yen on September 30, 2019 will be provided for the repayment of 2,000 million yen borrowed in total due on September 30, 2019. Date of Signing Contract September 25, 2019

Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement regarding borrowing of Funds.