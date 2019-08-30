Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Change of Property Name(PDF：39.2KB)

This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
August 30, 2019
REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)
Representative: Motoi Takahashi, Executive Director
Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Representative: Toshio Fukushima, President and Representative Director
Inquiries to: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division
(Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)
Notice Concerning Change of Property Name
We hereby announce that Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") has determined the change of the property names as follows.
1. Details of the name change
|
New Name
|
Current Name
|
Date of Change
|
|
|
|
Daiwa Ogikubo Tower
|
Integral Tower
|
|
|
|
|
Daiwa Shibuya Square
|
Glass City Shibuya
|
|
|
|
|
Daiwa Shinjuku West
|
Shinjuku West Building
|
|
|
|
|
Daiwa Kandasudacho
|
Prime Kanda Building
|
|
|
|
September 1, 2019
|
Daiwa Shinagawa Gotenyama
|
Kita-Shinagawa Gotenyama Building
|
|
|
|
Daiwa Sasazuka Tower
|
Sasazuka NA Building
|
|
|
|
|
Daiwa Sasazuka
|
Sasazuka South Building
|
|
|
|
|
Daiwa Harumi
|
Glass City Harumi
|
|
|
|
|
Daiwa Mita 2-Chome
|
Sumitomo Fudosan Mita 2-Chome
|
|
Building
|
|
|
2. Reason of the name change
The property name are changed to the brand name which the Investment Corporation is using for its portfolio.
- End -
