Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Existing Borrowings and Borrowing of Funds(PDF：104.9KB)

05/27/2019 | 02:59am EDT

This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

May 27, 2019

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)

Representative: Motoi Takahashi, Executive Director

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Representative: Tosiho Fukushima, President and Representative Director

Inquiries to: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division (Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)

Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Existing Borrowings

and Borrowing of Funds

We hereby give notice that Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") decided today to make an early repayment of 9,000 million yen in total of existing borrowings (the "Early Repayment") and to borrow a total of 4,500 million yen (the "Borrowing") as follows.

1. Details of Early Repayment

Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Loan amount

3,000

3,000

(million yen)

Repayment amount

3,000

2,000

(million yen)

Borrowing date

2018/12/27

2019/2/27

Repayment date

2019/12/27

2020/1/31

Early repayment

2019/5/31

date

Repayment

Cash on hand (Note)

resource

Collateral

Unsecured and unguaranteed

Lender

MUFG Bank, Limited

Mizuho Bank, Limited

Loan amount

3,000

3,000

(million yen)

Repayment amount

3,000

2,000

(million yen)

Borrowing date

2019/2/27

Repayment date

2020/1/31

Early repayment

2019/5/31

date

Repayment

Cash on hand (Note 1)

resource

Collateral

Unsecured and unguaranteed

(Note) A part of funds acquired by the partial sale of Daiwa Onarimon Building as announced on February 27, 2019 in the "Notice Concerning Divestment of Asset (Daiwa Onarimon Building)" will be allotted to the Early Repayment.

Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement regarding early repayment of existing borrowings and borrowing of funds and was not prepared with the aim of soliciting investments.

2. Details for the Borrowing

Scheduled Lender

Loan

Scheduled

Borrowing /

Repayment

Amount

Interest Rate

Borrowing

Repayment

(Note1)

Date

(million yen)

Date

Method

To be determined

The Norinchukin Bank

2,000

(Note2)

2026/5/29

(Fixed Interest- Rate)

The Yamanashi Chuo Bank,

To be determined

1,000

(Note2)

2029/5/31

Limited.

Unsecured

(Fixed Interest- Rate)

2019/5/31

Repayment

To be determined

in lump

sum

The Hyakugo Bank, Limited

1,000

(Note2)

2026/5/29

(Fixed Interest- Rate)

1 month Japanese Yen

The Musashino Bank, Limited

500

TIBOR + 0.30%

2027/5/31

(Note 3)

(Note 1) The contracts have not yet been signed as of today. Therefore it is stated as "Scheduled".

(Note 2) The interest rate shall be announced upon fixing.

(Note 3)Interest payments shall be made at the end of every month (If any such date is not a business day, the immediately following business day; and if such date falls within the next month, the preceding last business day of the month.) and the repayment date. Interest Rate is calculated based on 1 month Japanese Yen TIBOR which Japanese Bankers Association ("JBA") announces two business days prior to the first day of the applicable period.

  1. Please refer to the website of JBA TIBOR Administration (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/) for Japanese Yen

TIBOR.

  1. Reason for the Borrowing
    The loan will be provided for the loan repaid by cash on hand on February 28, 2019 and the loan repayment due on May 31, 2019.
  2. Date of Signing Contract May 28, 2019
  3. Status of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Borrowing
    Please refer to "Reference" for the status of interest-bearing liabilities after the Early Repayment and the Borrowing.
  4. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information
    There arises no change to the content of the investment risks described at "1. Fund Information, 1-1 Status of Fund, 1-1-3 Investment Risk" of the Yukashouken Houkokusyo filed as of February 20, 2019 with respect to the risks involved in repayment of the Borrowing.
    • End -

Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement regarding early repayment of existing borrowings and borrowing of funds and was not prepared with the aim of soliciting investments.

[Reference]

  1. Outstanding Balance of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after Early Repayment and the Borrowing

As of May 31, 2019

(Unit: million yen)

Before

After

Increase/

the Borrowing

the Borrowing

Decrease

Short-term loans (loan period: 1 year or less)

35,000

24,500

-10,500

(Note 1)

Long-term loans (loan period: over 1 year)

170,350

174,850

+4,500

Total loans

205,350

199,350

-6,000

Subordinated investment corporation bonds

5,100

5,100

0

Total interest-bearing liabilities

210,450

204,450

-6,000

(Note 1) The short-term loans include long-term loans to be repaid within 1 year.

  1. Ratio of Floating-Rate and Fixed-RateInterest-Bearing Liabilities after Early

Repayment and the Borrowing

As of May 31, 2019

(Unit: million yen)

Aggregate amount of

Ratio

interest-bearing liabilities

Floating-rateinterest-bearing liabilities

29,500

14.4%

Fixed-rateinterest-bearing liabilities*

174,950

85.6%

  • Fixed-rateinterest-bearing liabilities include debts changed from floating-rate to fixed-rate through swap transactions.

* Website URL of the Investment Corporation:

http://www.daiwa-office.co.jp/en/

Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement regarding early repayment of existing borrowings and borrowing of funds and was not prepared with the aim of soliciting investments.

Disclaimer

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 06:58:07 UTC
