Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Existing Borrowings and Borrowing of Funds(PDF：104.9KB)

This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

May 27, 2019

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)

Representative: Motoi Takahashi, Executive Director

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Representative: Tosiho Fukushima, President and Representative Director

Inquiries to: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division (Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)

Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Existing Borrowings

and Borrowing of Funds

We hereby give notice that Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") decided today to make an early repayment of 9,000 million yen in total of existing borrowings (the "Early Repayment") and to borrow a total of 4,500 million yen (the "Borrowing") as follows.

1. Details of Early Repayment

Lender Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Loan amount 3,000 3,000 (million yen) Repayment amount 3,000 2,000 (million yen) Borrowing date 2018/12/27 2019/2/27 Repayment date 2019/12/27 2020/1/31 Early repayment 2019/5/31 date Repayment Cash on hand (Note) resource Collateral Unsecured and unguaranteed Lender MUFG Bank, Limited Mizuho Bank, Limited Loan amount 3,000 3,000 (million yen) Repayment amount 3,000 2,000 (million yen) Borrowing date 2019/2/27 Repayment date 2020/1/31 Early repayment 2019/5/31 date Repayment Cash on hand (Note 1) resource Collateral Unsecured and unguaranteed

(Note) A part of funds acquired by the partial sale of Daiwa Onarimon Building as announced on February 27, 2019 in the "Notice Concerning Divestment of Asset (Daiwa Onarimon Building)" will be allotted to the Early Repayment.

Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement regarding early repayment of existing borrowings and borrowing of funds and was not prepared with the aim of soliciting investments.