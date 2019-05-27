Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Existing Borrowings and Borrowing of Funds(PDF：104.9KB)

This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
May 27, 2019
REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)
Representative: Motoi Takahashi, Executive Director
Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Representative: Tosiho Fukushima, President and Representative Director
Inquiries to: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division (Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)
Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Existing Borrowings
and Borrowing of Funds
We hereby give notice that Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") decided today to make an early repayment of 9,000 million yen in total of existing borrowings (the "Early Repayment") and to borrow a total of 4,500 million yen (the "Borrowing") as follows.
1. Details of Early Repayment
|
Lender
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan amount
|
3,000
|
|
|
3,000
|
(million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment amount
|
3,000
|
|
|
2,000
|
(million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowing date
|
2018/12/27
|
|
|
2019/2/27
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment date
|
2019/12/27
|
|
|
2020/1/31
|
|
|
|
|
|
Early repayment
|
|
|
2019/5/31
|
date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment
|
|
Cash on hand (Note)
|
resource
|
|
|
|
|
|
Collateral
|
|
Unsecured and unguaranteed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lender
|
MUFG Bank, Limited
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank, Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan amount
|
3,000
|
|
|
3,000
|
(million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment amount
|
3,000
|
|
|
2,000
|
(million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowing date
|
|
|
2019/2/27
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment date
|
|
|
2020/1/31
|
|
|
|
|
|
Early repayment
|
|
|
2019/5/31
|
date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment
|
|
Cash on hand (Note 1)
|
resource
|
|
|
|
|
|
Collateral
|
|
Unsecured and unguaranteed
(Note) A part of funds acquired by the partial sale of Daiwa Onarimon Building as announced on February 27, 2019 in the "Notice Concerning Divestment of Asset (Daiwa Onarimon Building)" will be allotted to the Early Repayment.
2. Details for the Borrowing
|
Scheduled Lender
|
Loan
|
|
Scheduled
|
Borrowing /
|
Repayment
|
Amount
|
Interest Rate
|
Borrowing
|
Repayment
|
(Note1)
|
Date
|
(million yen)
|
|
Date
|
Method
|
|
|
|
|
|
To be determined
|
|
|
|
The Norinchukin Bank
|
2,000
|
(Note2)
|
|
|
2026/5/29
|
|
|
(Fixed Interest- Rate)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Yamanashi Chuo Bank,
|
|
To be determined
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
(Note2)
|
|
|
2029/5/31
|
Limited.
|
|
Unsecured
|
|
(Fixed Interest- Rate)
|
|
|
|
|
2019/5/31
|
Repayment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To be determined
|
in lump
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sum
|
|
The Hyakugo Bank, Limited
|
1,000
|
(Note2)
|
|
2026/5/29
|
|
|
|
|
(Fixed Interest- Rate)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 month Japanese Yen
|
|
|
|
The Musashino Bank, Limited
|
500
|
TIBOR + 0.30%
|
|
|
2027/5/31
|
|
|
(Note 3)
|
|
|
(Note 1) The contracts have not yet been signed as of today. Therefore it is stated as "Scheduled".
(Note 2) The interest rate shall be announced upon fixing.
(Note 3)Interest payments shall be made at the end of every month (If any such date is not a business day, the immediately following business day; and if such date falls within the next month, the preceding last business day of the month.) and the repayment date. Interest Rate is calculated based on 1 month Japanese Yen TIBOR which Japanese Bankers Association ("JBA") announces two business days prior to the first day of the applicable period.
-
Please refer to the website of JBA TIBOR Administration (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/) for Japanese Yen
TIBOR.
-
Reason for the Borrowing
The loan will be provided for the loan repaid by cash on hand on February 28, 2019 and the loan repayment due on May 31, 2019.
-
Date of Signing Contract May 28, 2019
-
Status of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Borrowing
Please refer to "Reference" for the status of interest-bearing liabilities after the Early Repayment and the Borrowing.
-
Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information
There arises no change to the content of the investment risks described at "1. Fund Information, 1-1 Status of Fund, 1-1-3 Investment Risk" of the Yukashouken Houkokusyo filed as of February 20, 2019 with respect to the risks involved in repayment of the Borrowing.
-
[Reference]
-
Outstanding Balance of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after Early Repayment and the Borrowing
|
As of May 31, 2019
|
|
(Unit: million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before
|
After
|
Increase/
|
|
the Borrowing
|
the Borrowing
|
Decrease
|
Short-term loans (loan period: 1 year or less)
|
35,000
|
24,500
|
-10,500
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
Long-term loans (loan period: over 1 year)
|
170,350
|
174,850
|
+4,500
|
|
|
|
|
Total loans
|
205,350
|
199,350
|
-6,000
|
|
|
|
|
Subordinated investment corporation bonds
|
5,100
|
5,100
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
210,450
|
204,450
|
-6,000
(Note 1) The short-term loans include long-term loans to be repaid within 1 year.
-
Ratio of Floating-Rate and Fixed-RateInterest-Bearing Liabilities after Early
Repayment and the Borrowing
|
As of May 31, 2019
|
|
(Unit: million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregate amount of
|
Ratio
|
|
interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
Floating-rateinterest-bearing liabilities
|
29,500
|
14.4%
|
|
|
|
Fixed-rateinterest-bearing liabilities*
|
174,950
|
85.6%
-
Fixed-rateinterest-bearing liabilities include debts changed from floating-rate to fixed-rate through swap transactions.
