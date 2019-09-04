Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds(PDF：120.4KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 09:37pm EDT

This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

September 5, 2019

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)

Representative: Motoi Takahashi, Executive Director

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Representative: Toshio Fukushima, President and Representative Director

Inquiries to: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division

(Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)

Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds

We hereby announce that Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") has decided today to issue investment corporation bonds based on the comprehensive resolution for the issuance of investment corporation bonds passed at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Investment Corporation held on July 18, 2019, as follows.

1. Outline of Investment Corporation Bonds Fifth

(1)

Name of the Bonds

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation Fifth Series of Unsecured

Investment Corporation Bonds (with pari passu clause among specified

investment corporation bonds)

(2)

Total Issue Amount

1.7 billion yen

(3)

Form of Bond Certificate

No bond certificates will be issued under the Act on Book-Entry Transfer

of Company Bonds, Shares, etc.

(4)

Issue Price

100 yen per 100 yen of each bond

(5)

Redemption Price

100 yen per 100 yen of each bond

(6)

Interest Rate

0.220% per annum

(7)

Denomination

100 million yen

(8)

Offering Method

Public Offering

(9)

Subscription Period

September 5, 2019

(10)

Payment Date

September 12, 2019

(11)

Collateral

The bonds will be issued on an unsecured and unguaranteed basis without

being backed by specific assets.

(12)

Redemption and Date

The total amount of the bonds will be redeemed on September 12, 2024.

Note: The bonds may be repurchased and cancelled by the Investment

Corporation at any time on and after the date following the payment date

unless otherwise specified by the transfer agent.

(13)

Interest Payment Date

March 12 and September 12 of each year (If the interest payment date is

a bank holiday, then the bank business day preceding it shall be deemed

to be the interest payment date.)

(14)

Financial Covenants

Negative pledge among unsecured bonds

(15)

Credit Rating

AA (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

(16)

Fiscal Agent, Issue Agent

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

and Payment Agent

(17)

Underwriters

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., SMBC Nikko

Securities Inc. and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

Note: This press release has been prepared as a public announcement regarding issuance of investment corporation bonds and has not been prepared with the aim of soliciting investments.

1

Sixth

(1)

Name of the Bonds

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation Sixth Series of Unsecured

Investment Corporation Bonds (with pari passu clause among specified

investment corporation bonds)

(2)

Total Issue Amount

1.3 billion yen

(3)

Form of Bond Certificate

No bond certificates will be issued under the Act on Book-Entry Transfer

of Company Bonds, Shares, etc.

(4)

Issue Price

100 yen per 100 yen of each bond

(5)

Redemption Price

100 yen per 100 yen of each bond

(6)

Interest Rate

0.660% per annum

(7)

Denomination

100 million yen

(8)

Offering Method

Public Offering

(9)

Subscription Period

September 5, 2019

(10)

Payment Date

September 12, 2019

(11)

Collateral

The bonds will be issued on an unsecured and unguaranteed basis

without being backed by specific assets.

(12)

Redemption and Date

The total amount of the bonds will be redeemed on September 12, 2031.

Note: The bonds may be repurchased and cancelled by the Investment

Corporation at any time on and after the date following the payment date

unless otherwise specified by the transfer agent.

(13)

Interest Payment Date

March 12 and September 12 of each year (If the interest payment date is

a bank holiday, then the bank business day preceding it shall be deemed

to be the interest payment date.)

(14)

Financial Covenants

Negative pledge among unsecured bonds

(15)

Credit Rating

AA (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

(16)

Fiscal Agent, Issue Agent

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Ltd.

and Payment Agent

(17)

Underwriters

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Mizuho Securities

Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

2. Reason for the Issuance

The proceeds will be used to redeem investment corporation bonds.

3. Total Amount of Funds to Be Raised, Use of Proceeds and Scheduled Timing of Expenditure

  1. Total amount of funds to be raised (estimated amount of net proceeds)

2,975 million yen

(2) Specific use of proceeds and scheduled timing of expenditure

The proceeds will be appropriated for the redemption of the Daiwa Office Investment Corporation Third Series of Unsecured Investment Corporation Bonds (with pari passu clause among specified investment corporation bonds) (3.0 billion yen) to be redeemed on September 12, 2019.

4. Assumed Status of Loans and Investment Corporation Bonds after the Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (as of September 12, 2019)

(Unit: million

yen)

Before the issuance

After the issuance

Increase/

Decrease

Short-term loans (Loan period:

29,600

29,600

0

one year or less)

Long-term loans* (Loan period:

169,750

169,750

0

more than one year)

Total of loans

199,350

199,350

0

Investment corporation bonds

5,100

5,100

0

Total

204,450

204,450

0

* The current portion of long-term loans payable is included in short-term loans.

Note: This press release has been prepared as a public announcement regarding issuance of investment corporation bonds and has not been prepared with the aim of soliciting investments.

2

5. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information There is no change to the content of the investment risks described "1. Fund Information, 1-1Status of Fund, 1-1-3 Investment Risk" of the Financial Report filed as of August 22, 2019 with respect to the risks involved in the redemption and the issuance of the investment corporation bonds etc.

  • End -

* Website URL of the Investment Corporation: http://www.daiwa-office.co.jp/en/

Note: This press release has been prepared as a public announcement regarding issuance of investment corporation bonds and has not been prepared with the aim of soliciting investments.

3

Disclaimer

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 01:36:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:15pCathay shares fall nearly 4% after chairman resigns
RE
10:10pSamsung to launch Galaxy Fold in South Korea on September 6 priced $2,000
RE
10:02pNISSAN MOTOR : CEO Saikawa admits receiving improper payment - Jiji
RE
10:02pSTAR MICRONICS : to Launch SX-38, the CNC Swiss-Type Automatic Lathe
PU
10:01pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING ADTRAN, INC. (NASDAQ : ADTN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ADTRAN Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
10:01pDEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) and Encourages CannTrust Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
10:01pDEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Intelligent Systems (NYSE: INS) and Encourages Intelligent Systems Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
09:57pAPPLE : largest store in Japan opens Saturday in Tokyo
PU
09:52pSTRIKE ENERGY : 05-09-2019 Trading Halt (129 KB)
PU
09:50pHIROTO SAIKAWA : Nissan CEO Saikawa admits receiving improper payment - Jiji
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Artificial Intelligence
2WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO LTD : WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : U.S. imposes duties on structural steel from ..
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Fight for the Future on Nintendo Switch™—Overwatch® Le..
4GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : Partnership Is Shrinking--Update
5WAVEFRONT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. : WAVEFRONT TECHNOLOGY : Renews Exclusive Powerwave Distribution Agreement..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group