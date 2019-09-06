Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning the Change of Issuer Rating (Upgrade)(PDF：112.7KB)

This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

September 6, 2019

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)

Representative: Motoi Takahashi, Executive Director

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Toshio Fukushima, President and Representative Director

Inquiries to: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division (Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)

Notice Concerning the Change of Issuer Rating (Upgrade)

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby gives notice that today, Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (the "R&I") announced the change of the issuer rating for the Investment Corporation as follows.

1. Status of Rating (September 6, 2019) Credit Rating Agency Subject of Rating (Rating Outlook) Rating Rating and Investment Information, Inc. Before the Change After the Change Issuer Rating （R&I） A+ (Positive) AA－ (Stable)

2. Rationale of the Change

R&I stated in its document disclosed today that the change reflects the following rationale along with other factors.

1) Profitability improvement of the portfolio through asset replacement

Acquisition using the proceeds from the partial sales of Shinjuku Maynds Tower, asset replacement with a relatively old office building, acquisition of a relatively young office building with high yield utilizing an exchange scheme.

2) Profitability improvement of the portfolio through internal growth Continuous solid asset management of existing properties.

3) Conservative control of the leverage levels Maintaining relatively low level of the Loan to Value ratio.

(Note) For more details, please refer to the website of R&I R&I's website: https://www.r-i.co.jp/en/

* Website URL of the Investment Corporation: http://www.daiwa-office.co.jp/en/

