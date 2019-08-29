Daiwa Office Investment : Notice concerning Change of Representative Director of the Asset Manager(PDF：104.8KB)

This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

August 30, 2019

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)

Representative: Motoi Takahashi, Executive Director

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Representative: Toshio Fukushima, President and Representative Director

Inquiries to: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division (Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)

Notice concerning Change of Representative Director of the Asset Manager

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby gives notice that the change of the Representative Director of Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd., to which the Investment Corporation entrusts the management of its assets.

As of August 30, 2019 Name New title Former title Yuji Shinotsuka Director Vice President and Representative Director

This change will be reported pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Law, and other applied laws and regulations.

* Website URL of the Investment Corporation: http://www.daiwa-office.co.jp/en/

Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement regarding change of Representative Director of the Asset Manager and was not prepared with the aim of soliciting investments.

