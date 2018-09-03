Log in
Dalfen Industrial Acquires Orlando Property

09/03/2018 | 01:45am CEST

DALLAS, Sept. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dalfen Industrial has announced the acquisition of 4506  LB McLeod Road, an industrial property, located Orlando, FL.  This purchase is the latest addition to Dalfen’s rapidly growing footprint in the central Florida Region.

LB McLeod - FL
4506 LB McLeod Road, FL


MCLeod Road, FL
McLeod Road, FL


4506 LB McLeod Road is situated in the 33rd Street Industrial Park in Orlando, FL. The 77,948 square foot, shallow-bay industrial property is currently 100% occupied and is home to tenants including KSI Trading Corp. and the Sherwin Williams Company. 

“Orlando has some of the best fundamentals of any market across the country. The region continues to see tremendous growth in terms of both population and businesses, which is why we are significantly expanding our presence here,” said Dalfen, President and CIO of Dalfen Industrial. He added, “This property is ideally positioned to service the last file fulfillment needs of those living and working in the area.”

This purchase comes on the heels of Dalfen Industrial’s recent announcement their upcoming two building development on Hoffner road, near Orlando International Airport (MCO).

Dalfen Industrial is one of the nation’s largest buyers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen Industrial currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the Unites States and in Canada.

Dalfen Industrial
info@dalfen.com

 

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/478b7862-2d3d-4686-b569-f66a5dac191d

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8f82203-858b-40bd-aac5-8b6052bee673

Dalfen_Industrial_logo_BLUE.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
