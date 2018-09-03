Dalfen Industrial Acquires Orlando Property

DALLAS, Sept. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dalfen Industrial has announced the acquisition of 4506 LB McLeod Road, an industrial property, located Orlando, FL. This purchase is the latest addition to Dalfen’s rapidly growing footprint in the central Florida Region.



4506 LB McLeod Road is situated in the 33rd Street Industrial Park in Orlando, FL. The 77,948 square foot, shallow-bay industrial property is currently 100% occupied and is home to tenants including KSI Trading Corp. and the Sherwin Williams Company.

“Orlando has some of the best fundamentals of any market across the country. The region continues to see tremendous growth in terms of both population and businesses, which is why we are significantly expanding our presence here,” said Dalfen, President and CIO of Dalfen Industrial. He added, “This property is ideally positioned to service the last file fulfillment needs of those living and working in the area.”

This purchase comes on the heels of Dalfen Industrial’s recent announcement their upcoming two building development on Hoffner road, near Orlando International Airport (MCO).

Dalfen Industrial is one of the nation’s largest buyers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen Industrial currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the Unites States and in Canada.

