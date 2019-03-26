|
Dali Foods : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
03/26/2019 | 10:25am EDT
Dali Foods Group Company Limited
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 3799)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Dali Foods Group Company Limited (the "Company" or "Dali") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group", "we" or "our") for the year ended December 31, 2018, together with the comparative figures for the year 2017.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
For the year ended December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
% change
|
Revenue
|
20,863,557
|
19,799,109
|
5.4%
|
Gross profit
|
8,050,741
|
7,457,625
|
8.0%
|
0.9 percentage
|
Gross profit margin
|
38.6%
|
37.7%
|
point
|
EBITDA
|
5,377,762
|
4,922,227
|
9.3%
|
Net profit
|
3,717,361
|
3,433,703
|
8.3%
|
0.5 percentage
|
Net profit margin
|
17.8%
|
17.3%
|
point
|
Earnings per share
|
RMB 0.27
|
RMB 0.25
|
8.3%
|
Final dividend per share
|
HK$0.075
|
HK$0.100
|
-25.0%
|
Dividend per share for the year
|
HK$0.160
|
HK$0.200
|
-20.0%
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
For the year ended
December 31, 2018
2017
|
Notes
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
REVENUE
|
4(a)
|
20,863,557
|
19,799,109
|
Cost of sales
|
5(a)
|
(12,812,816)
|
(12,341,484)
|
Gross profit
|
8,050,741
|
7,457,625
|
Other income and gains
|
4(b)
|
649,339
|
665,982
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
(3,376,667)
|
(3,248,094)
|
Administrative expenses
|
(572,583)
|
(523,913)
|
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
|
5
|
4,750,830
|
4,351,600
|
Income tax expense
|
6
|
(1,033,469)
|
(917,897)
|
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
|
3,717,361
|
3,433,703
|
Attributable to:
|
Owners of the parent
|
3,717,361
|
3,433,703
|
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
|
3,717,361
|
3,433,703
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (continued)
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Available-for-sale investments: Changes in fair value
Reclassification adjustment for gains included in the consolidated statement of profit or loss Income tax effect
Exchange differences:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
For the year ended
December 31, 2018
Note
RMB'000
2017
RMB'000
- - - -
12,953
(12,981)
7
(21)
62,165 (208,699)
Net other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
FOR THE YEAR, NET OF TAX
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
62,165 (208,720)
62,165 (208,720)
-
FOR THE YEAR 3,779,526 3,224,983
Profit attributable to:
-
Owners of the parent 3,717,361 3,433,703
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
-
Owners of the parent 3,779,526 3,224,983
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE
TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF
THE PARENT
7
Basic and diluted - For profit for the year
RMB0.27
RMB0.25
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2018
|
As at
|
As at
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Notes
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
4,911,315
|
4,273,050
|
Investment properties
|
42,392
|
-
|
Prepaid land lease payments
|
557,422
|
576,740
|
Intangible assets
|
2,875
|
3,576
|
Prepayments
|
244,864
|
149,845
|
Deferred tax assets
|
53,659
|
51,724
|
Total non-current assets
|
5,812,527
|
5,054,935
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
Inventories
|
1,137,799
|
1,333,204
|
Trade and bills receivables
|
9
|
714,704
|
1,084,902
|
Prepayments and other receivables
|
489,159
|
457,261
|
Available-for-sale investments
|
-
|
250,240
|
Pledged deposits
|
12,734
|
49,889
|
Cash and bank balances
|
10,078,566
|
8,095,648
|
Total current assets
|
12,432,962
|
11,271,144
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Trade and bills payables
|
10
|
941,834
|
889,279
|
Other payables and accruals
|
1,320,167
|
1,143,361
|
Tax payable
|
198,600
|
183,068
|
Total current liabilities
|
2,460,601
|
2,215,708
|
NET CURRENT ASSETS
|
9,972,361
|
9,055,436
|
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT
|
LIABILITIES
|
15,784,888
|
14,110,371
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Deferred revenue
|
370,218
|
324,186
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
370,218
|
324,186
|
NET ASSETS
|
15,414,670
|
13,786,185
|
EQUITY
|
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|
Share capital
|
112,712
|
112,712
|
Reserves
|
15,301,958
|
13,673,473
|
Total equity
|
15,414,670
|
13,786,185
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
-
1. CORPORATE AND GROUP INFORMATION
Dali Foods Group Company Limited (the "Company") is an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands. The registered address of the Company is Maples Corporate Services Limited, P.O. Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands.
The Company is an investment holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") are principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage in Mainland China.
In the opinion of the Company's directors (the "Directors"), the holding company of the Company is Divine Foods Limited (the "Parent"), a company established in the British Virgin Islands ("BVI"). The controlling shareholders of the Company are Mr. Xu Shihui, Ms. Chen Liling, Ms. Xu Yangyang, Divine Foods Limited, Divine Foods-1 Limited, Divine Foods-2 Limited, Divine Foods-3 Limited, Hi-Tiger Limited and Xu's Family Trust (together known as the "Controlling Shareholders").
-
2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
2.1 Basis of preparation
These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (which include all Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations) issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. They have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for financial assets at fair value through profit or loss which have been measured at fair value. These financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB") and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated.
Basis of consolidation
The consolidated financial statements include the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2018. A subsidiary is an entity (including a structured entity), directly or indirectly, controlled by the Company. Control is achieved when the Group is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee (i.e., existing rights that give the Group the current ability to direct the relevant activities of the investee).
When the Company has, directly or indirectly, less than a majority of the voting or similar rights of an investee, the Group considers all relevant facts and circumstances in assessing whether it has power over an investee, including:
-
(a) the contractual arrangement with the other vote holders of the investee;
-
(b) rights arising from other contractual arrangements; and
-
(c) the Group's voting rights and potential voting rights.
The financial statements of the subsidiaries are prepared for the same reporting period as the Company, using consistent accounting policies. The results of subsidiaries are consolidated from the date on which the Group obtains control, and continue to be consolidated until the date of such control ceases.
|
|