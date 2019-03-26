Dali Foods : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Dali Foods Group Company Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3799)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Dali Foods Group Company Limited (the "Company" or "Dali") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group", "we" or "our") for the year ended December 31, 2018, together with the comparative figures for the year 2017.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the year ended December 31,

2018 2017 RMB'000 RMB'000 % change Revenue 20,863,557 19,799,109 5.4% Gross profit 8,050,741 7,457,625 8.0% 0.9 percentage Gross profit margin 38.6% 37.7% point EBITDA 5,377,762 4,922,227 9.3% Net profit 3,717,361 3,433,703 8.3% 0.5 percentage Net profit margin 17.8% 17.3% point Earnings per share RMB 0.27 RMB 0.25 8.3% Final dividend per share HK$0.075 HK$0.100 -25.0% Dividend per share for the year HK$0.160 HK$0.200 -20.0% - 1 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

For the year ended

December 31, 2018

2017

Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 REVENUE 4(a) 20,863,557 19,799,109 Cost of sales 5(a) (12,812,816) (12,341,484) Gross profit 8,050,741 7,457,625 Other income and gains 4(b) 649,339 665,982 Selling and distribution expenses (3,376,667) (3,248,094) Administrative expenses (572,583) (523,913) PROFIT BEFORE TAX 5 4,750,830 4,351,600 Income tax expense 6 (1,033,469) (917,897) PROFIT FOR THE YEAR 3,717,361 3,433,703 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 3,717,361 3,433,703 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR 3,717,361 3,433,703

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (continued)

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Available-for-sale investments: Changes in fair value

Reclassification adjustment for gains included in the consolidated statement of profit or loss Income tax effect

Exchange differences:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

For the year ended

December 31, 2018

Note

RMB'000

2017

RMB'000

- - - -

12,953

(12,981)

7

(21)

62,165 (208,699)

Net other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

FOR THE YEAR, NET OF TAX

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

62,165 (208,720)

62,165 (208,720)

FOR THE YEAR 3,779,526 3,224,983 Profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent 3,717,361 3,433,703 Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent 3,779,526 3,224,983

EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE

TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF

THE PARENT

7

Basic and diluted - For profit for the year

RMB0.27

RMB0.25

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2018

As at As at December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 4,911,315 4,273,050 Investment properties 42,392 - Prepaid land lease payments 557,422 576,740 Intangible assets 2,875 3,576 Prepayments 244,864 149,845 Deferred tax assets 53,659 51,724 Total non-current assets 5,812,527 5,054,935 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 1,137,799 1,333,204 Trade and bills receivables 9 714,704 1,084,902 Prepayments and other receivables 489,159 457,261 Available-for-sale investments - 250,240 Pledged deposits 12,734 49,889 Cash and bank balances 10,078,566 8,095,648 Total current assets 12,432,962 11,271,144 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and bills payables 10 941,834 889,279 Other payables and accruals 1,320,167 1,143,361 Tax payable 198,600 183,068 Total current liabilities 2,460,601 2,215,708 NET CURRENT ASSETS 9,972,361 9,055,436 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 15,784,888 14,110,371 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred revenue 370,218 324,186 Total non-current liabilities 370,218 324,186 NET ASSETS 15,414,670 13,786,185 EQUITY Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 112,712 112,712 Reserves 15,301,958 13,673,473 Total equity 15,414,670 13,786,185

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. CORPORATE AND GROUP INFORMATION Dali Foods Group Company Limited (the "Company") is an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands. The registered address of the Company is Maples Corporate Services Limited, P.O. Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands. The Company is an investment holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") are principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage in Mainland China. In the opinion of the Company's directors (the "Directors"), the holding company of the Company is Divine Foods Limited (the "Parent"), a company established in the British Virgin Islands ("BVI"). The controlling shareholders of the Company are Mr. Xu Shihui, Ms. Chen Liling, Ms. Xu Yangyang, Divine Foods Limited, Divine Foods-1 Limited, Divine Foods-2 Limited, Divine Foods-3 Limited, Hi-Tiger Limited and Xu's Family Trust (together known as the "Controlling Shareholders").

2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES 2.1 Basis of preparation

These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (which include all Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations) issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. They have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for financial assets at fair value through profit or loss which have been measured at fair value. These financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB") and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated.

Basis of consolidation

The consolidated financial statements include the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2018. A subsidiary is an entity (including a structured entity), directly or indirectly, controlled by the Company. Control is achieved when the Group is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee (i.e., existing rights that give the Group the current ability to direct the relevant activities of the investee).

When the Company has, directly or indirectly, less than a majority of the voting or similar rights of an investee, the Group considers all relevant facts and circumstances in assessing whether it has power over an investee, including:

(a) the contractual arrangement with the other vote holders of the investee;

(b) rights arising from other contractual arrangements; and

(c) the Group's voting rights and potential voting rights.

The financial statements of the subsidiaries are prepared for the same reporting period as the Company, using consistent accounting policies. The results of subsidiaries are consolidated from the date on which the Group obtains control, and continue to be consolidated until the date of such control ceases.