Dali Foods : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

0
03/26/2019 | 10:25am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Dali Foods Group Company Limited

༺л࠮ۜණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3799)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Dali Foods Group Company Limited (the "Company" or "Dali") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group", "we" or "our") for the year ended December 31, 2018, together with the comparative figures for the year 2017.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the year ended December 31,

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

% change

Revenue

20,863,557

19,799,109

5.4%

Gross profit

8,050,741

7,457,625

8.0%

0.9 percentage

Gross profit margin

38.6%

37.7%

point

EBITDA

5,377,762

4,922,227

9.3%

Net profit

3,717,361

3,433,703

8.3%

0.5 percentage

Net profit margin

17.8%

17.3%

point

Earnings per share

RMB 0.27

RMB 0.25

8.3%

Final dividend per share

HK$0.075

HK$0.100

-25.0%

Dividend per share for the year

HK$0.160

HK$0.200

-20.0%

- 1 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

For the year ended

December 31, 2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

REVENUE

4(a)

20,863,557

19,799,109

Cost of sales

5(a)

(12,812,816)

(12,341,484)

Gross profit

8,050,741

7,457,625

Other income and gains

4(b)

649,339

665,982

Selling and distribution expenses

(3,376,667)

(3,248,094)

Administrative expenses

(572,583)

(523,913)

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

5

4,750,830

4,351,600

Income tax expense

6

(1,033,469)

(917,897)

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

3,717,361

3,433,703

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

3,717,361

3,433,703

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

3,717,361

3,433,703

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (continued)

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Available-for-sale investments: Changes in fair value

Reclassification adjustment for gains included in the consolidated statement of profit or loss Income tax effect

Exchange differences:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

For the year ended

December 31, 2018

Note

RMB'000

2017

RMB'000

- - - -

12,953

(12,981)

7

(21)

62,165 (208,699)

Net other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

FOR THE YEAR, NET OF TAX

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

62,165 (208,720)

62,165 (208,720)

  • FOR THE YEAR 3,779,526 3,224,983

    Profit attributable to:

  • Owners of the parent 3,717,361 3,433,703

    Total comprehensive income attributable to:

  • Owners of the parent 3,779,526 3,224,983

EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE

TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF

THE PARENT

7

Basic and diluted - For profit for the year

RMB0.27

RMB0.25

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2018

As at

As at

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

4,911,315

4,273,050

Investment properties

42,392

-

Prepaid land lease payments

557,422

576,740

Intangible assets

2,875

3,576

Prepayments

244,864

149,845

Deferred tax assets

53,659

51,724

Total non-current assets

5,812,527

5,054,935

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

1,137,799

1,333,204

Trade and bills receivables

9

714,704

1,084,902

Prepayments and other receivables

489,159

457,261

Available-for-sale investments

-

250,240

Pledged deposits

12,734

49,889

Cash and bank balances

10,078,566

8,095,648

Total current assets

12,432,962

11,271,144

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and bills payables

10

941,834

889,279

Other payables and accruals

1,320,167

1,143,361

Tax payable

198,600

183,068

Total current liabilities

2,460,601

2,215,708

NET CURRENT ASSETS

9,972,361

9,055,436

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT

LIABILITIES

15,784,888

14,110,371

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Deferred revenue

370,218

324,186

Total non-current liabilities

370,218

324,186

NET ASSETS

15,414,670

13,786,185

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Share capital

112,712

112,712

Reserves

15,301,958

13,673,473

Total equity

15,414,670

13,786,185

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  • 1. CORPORATE AND GROUP INFORMATION

    Dali Foods Group Company Limited (the "Company") is an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands. The registered address of the Company is Maples Corporate Services Limited, P.O. Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands.

    The Company is an investment holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") are principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage in Mainland China.

    In the opinion of the Company's directors (the "Directors"), the holding company of the Company is Divine Foods Limited (the "Parent"), a company established in the British Virgin Islands ("BVI"). The controlling shareholders of the Company are Mr. Xu Shihui, Ms. Chen Liling, Ms. Xu Yangyang, Divine Foods Limited, Divine Foods-1 Limited, Divine Foods-2 Limited, Divine Foods-3 Limited, Hi-Tiger Limited and Xu's Family Trust (together known as the "Controlling Shareholders").

  • 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

    2.1 Basis of preparation

These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (which include all Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations) issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. They have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for financial assets at fair value through profit or loss which have been measured at fair value. These financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB") and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated.

Basis of consolidation

The consolidated financial statements include the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2018. A subsidiary is an entity (including a structured entity), directly or indirectly, controlled by the Company. Control is achieved when the Group is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee (i.e., existing rights that give the Group the current ability to direct the relevant activities of the investee).

When the Company has, directly or indirectly, less than a majority of the voting or similar rights of an investee, the Group considers all relevant facts and circumstances in assessing whether it has power over an investee, including:

  • (a) the contractual arrangement with the other vote holders of the investee;

  • (b) rights arising from other contractual arrangements; and

  • (c) the Group's voting rights and potential voting rights.

The financial statements of the subsidiaries are prepared for the same reporting period as the Company, using consistent accounting policies. The results of subsidiaries are consolidated from the date on which the Group obtains control, and continue to be consolidated until the date of such control ceases.

Disclaimer

Dali Foods Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 14:24:10 UTC
