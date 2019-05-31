Dali Foods : CHANGE OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Dali Foods Group Company Limited

達利食品集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3799)

CHANGE OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED

REPRESENTATIVE

The Board announces that Ms. Cheng Pik Yuk has tendered her resignation as a joint company secretary and an authorised representative of the Company with effect from 29 May 2019, and Ms. Mak Sze Man has been appointed as a joint company secretary and an authorised representative of the Company with effect from 29 May 2019. Ms. Chen Ying, the remaining joint company secretary of the Company, will continue to act as a joint company secretary of the Company.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Dali Foods Group Company Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms. Cheng Pik Yuk ("Ms. Cheng") has tendered her resignation as a joint company secretary and an authorised representative of the Company under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") with effect from 29 May 2019. Ms. Cheng has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters with regard to her resignation which need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Mak Sze Man ("Ms. Mak") has been appointed as a joint company secretary and an authorised representative of the Company with effect from 29 May 2019. Ms. Chen Ying ("Ms. Chen"), the remaining joint company secretary of the Company, will continue to act as a joint company secretary of the Company.

The biography of Ms. Mak is set out below:

Ms. Mak, aged 44, is currently a senior manager of Corporate Services Division of Tricor Services Limited, a global professional services provider specializing in integrated Business, Corporate and Investor Services. Ms. Mak has over 22 years of experience in the corporate secretarial field and has been providing professional corporate services to Hong Kong listed companies as well as multinational, private and offshore companies. Ms. Mak is a Chartered