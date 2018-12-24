Dalian Commodity Exchange : 2018-12-24DCE Holds 2018 Review Meeting on Basis Trading Pilot Programs

Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) held the '2018 Review Meeting on Basis Trading Pilot Programs' in Dalian on December 19, which approved the 10 programs submitted by 9 futures companies. The 10 programs involve 5 products: iron ore, coking coal, PP, PVC and PE. They were divided into 2 groups, the black group and the chemical group (each with 5 programs), and ranked in each group. At last, 2 iron ore programs of Guosen Futures and the PE program of Guotai Jun'an Futures and the PVC program of Huaxi Futures ranked the top 2 in each group.

New breakthrough has been realized in coking coal in the basis trading pilot program of this year. Judging from participating enterprises, the 10 pilot programs were all conducted between entity enterprises and trading companies, including leading state-owned enterprises like China National Petroleum Corporation, HBIS Group, Shanghai Secco (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinopec) and Yibin Tianyuan Group, representative private enterprises such as Oriental Energy and Shaoxing Sanjing, and large transnational corporations like Cargill, demonstrating their significant influence and effect.

Relevant heads of Secco, Tianyuan Group and Ansteel greatly affirmed the good performance of relevant futures products in price finding and liquidity and believed that they've offered an effective underlying and a foundation for basis trading, and DCE has provided a platform and support for the basis trading of enterprises in the industry chains. A program representative said that basis trading will help to get through the upstream, the middle stream and the downstream in the whole industry chain, determine forward prices, lock downstream orders and resolve the potential risk of 'buying at a high price and selling at a low one', thus realizing the seamless connection of product application, logistics and goods receipt and payment. In the future, DCE will continue to improve the continuity of contract, the stability of trading underlying and the completeness of derivatives instruments, intensify industry services and keep exploring new ways of relevant futures products serving the relevant industries and the real economy.

DISCLAIMER: The content of this English website is mainly translated by a third-party company. DCE has neither approved nor endorsed this English language version as an equivalent of the simplified Chinese character version. DCE and/or its subsidiaries accept no liability for any loss or damage, and make no warranty, guarantee, undertaking or representation in relation to the accuracy, reliability, availability or completeness of the content of this English website.