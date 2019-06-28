Dalian Commodity Exchange : 2019-06-28DCE Holds 2019 General Meeting

Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) holds the 2019 General Meeting in the form of online communication on June 21. The meeting accomplishes the planned agenda and approves unanimously the issues for deliberation and the 'Resolutions of 2019 General Meeting of Dalian Commodity Exchange'.

The meeting is summoned by the Board of Directors and chaired by Chairman Li Zhengqiang. The meeting should be attended by 164 representatives of member entities, and it is actually attended by 162 representatives (153 by the member service system and 9 by e-mail), meeting the requirement of the 'Bylaws of Dalian Commodity Exchange' on the number of representatives.

The meeting points out that 2018 is the 40th anniversary of implementing the reform and opening-up policy and the crucial year for DCE to realize the strategic transformation characterized by diversification and openness. Under the leadership of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and the great support of all parties, DCE has deeply studied and implemented Xi Jinping's Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the requirements put forward at the 19th CPC National Congress, and facilitated major reform and innovation projects like the iron ore futures internationalization and the commodity swap by centering on the fundamental purposes of serving the real economy and national strategies. Up till now, DCE has achieved the preliminary transformation from a single and closed commodity futures exchange to a diversified, open and comprehensive derivatives exchange with both futures and options and swaps, both domestic clients and overseas clients and both exchange-traded business and over-the-counter service, thus opening a new journey of building a first-class derivatives market in the world.

The meeting calls on DCE and all member entities to keep in mind the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection on DCE, follow the guidance of Xi Jinping's Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the arrangement of the CSRC Party Committee, adhere to the '4 respects' and gather strength to overcome all difficulties according to the principle of 'consolidation, enrichment and improvement'. They should steadily accelerate the construction of a first-class derivatives exchange in the world and strive to make new breakthrough in serving the real economy and national strategies, so as to greet the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China with outstanding achievements.

The meeting receives strong supports from member entities. The representatives of member supervisors and employee supervisors carry out on-the-spot supervision in the whole process, and a third-party lawyer witnesses the meeting. In smooth and orderly progress, the meeting accomplishes all planned tasks.

