Dalian Commodity Exchange : 2019-07-11DCE University Futures Training Program Kicks off in CAU

The opening ceremony of the University Futures Training Program, jointly organized by Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE), the Beijing Futures Association (BFA) and China Agricultural University (CAU), is held in CAU lately. Attending the ceremony are Wang Yufei, DCE Vice President, Wang Tao, CAU Vice President, Li Qiang, former full-time vice president of the China Futures Association (CFA), Wang Huadong, BFA President and Chairman of Hongyuan Futures, and chief of the DCE Market Development Department; and 60 undergraduates and postgraduates majored in finance of the CAU College of Economics and Management take part in the ceremony.

Wang Yufei says in the speech that, due to the lack of industry talents, the financial investment institutions' increasing demand on derivatives talents and the insufficient understanding on the derivatives market in the society, DCE initiated the University Futures Training Program in 2017 for the general development and the prospects of the industry. The program aims to relieve the bottleneck problem in the industry talents from the source of talents supply, transfer modern economic talents that have modern market risk management awareness and know about and are familiar with the futures market, intensify the support for the industry development, facilitate the construction of the modern economy society, create a good ecological environment for the market and serve the society and its future.

Li Qiang says in his keynote speech at the opening ceremony that China's futures market development is encountering historic opportunities. The futures market's internationalization is advancing steadily; the risk management demand is increasing with the transfer from indirect finance to direct finance; the financial derivatives are ready to be launched; the over-the-counter derivatives are well under way; and there is great development space for the commodity futures and options in China.

'Futures is an emerging financial industry, and its market development is just unfolding. With the rapid development of the futures and financial derivatives market, the futures market and industry is urgently in need of high-end professionals.' Li says.

Wang Huadong says the business transformation of futures companies has raised higher requirements on knowledge intensity. As their asset management and risk management have kept progressing, the financial science and technology have been widely used and the internationalization has been gradually strengthened, higher requirements have been raised on the knowledge intensity and comprehensive quality of employees. He welcomes relevant university students to join in the futures industry that has the greatest development potential in China.

The University Futures Training Program has been welcomed and highly acknowledged by universities and market participants since its launching. And the highly practicable futures courses have simulated student's enthusiasm in studying and using futures. Up till now, DCE has carried out over 100 training programs in cooperation with 71 universities, 8 local futures associations and 51 futures companies. About 90% of them have been included in the credit system, and nearly 7,000 students have participated in the training.

As one of the 'double first-class' universities in China, CAU is one of the first batch of universities in cooperation with DCE in the University Futures Training Program. From 2017 to 2018, DCE joined hands with the College of Economics and Management and the MBA Education Center of CAU to deliver 3 training sessions for over 200 students, and all of them have been included in the credit system. The practical training contents, the authoritative lecturers and the university-enterprise teaching mode have won high praises from all the trainees.

