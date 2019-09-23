Dalian Commodity Exchange : 2019-09-23DCE Inks Strategic Cooperation Agreements with Lean-type Pork Factory Price Index Price-Of...

Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) holds the lean-type port factory price index operation forum, also the signing ceremony of the strategic cooperation agreements with price-offering enterprises in Beijing lately. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and leading enterprises offering prices for the index take part in the activity.

On that day, DCE signs the strategic cooperation agreements with four enterprises: COFCO Meat Investment Co., Ltd., New Hope Liuhe Co., Ltd., Shuanghui Investment Development Co., Ltd., and Luoyang CP Food Co., Ltd. According to the agreements, DCE will engage in in-depth cooperation with these companies in the lean-type pork factory prices collecting and index compilation to form a mechanism combining price collecting and inquiring, so that the lean-type pork factory price index will be more scientific and professional with higher operability and reliability.

At the forum held afterwards, chiefs of the Information Center of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Sublime China Information and DCE compare notes on the operation, release, collecting and maintenance of lean-type pork factory price index and its application in the futures market. The enterprises acknowledge the accuracy, objectiveness and authority of the index and discuss the focus and improvement direction of the further work.

