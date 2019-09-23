Log in
Dalian Commodity Exchange : 2019-09-23DCE Inks Strategic Cooperation Agreements with Lean-type Pork Factory Price Index Price-Of...

09/23/2019 | 03:22am EDT

Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) holds the lean-type port factory price index operation forum, also the signing ceremony of the strategic cooperation agreements with price-offering enterprises in Beijing lately. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and leading enterprises offering prices for the index take part in the activity.

On that day, DCE signs the strategic cooperation agreements with four enterprises: COFCO Meat Investment Co., Ltd., New Hope Liuhe Co., Ltd., Shuanghui Investment Development Co., Ltd., and Luoyang CP Food Co., Ltd. According to the agreements, DCE will engage in in-depth cooperation with these companies in the lean-type pork factory prices collecting and index compilation to form a mechanism combining price collecting and inquiring, so that the lean-type pork factory price index will be more scientific and professional with higher operability and reliability.

At the forum held afterwards, chiefs of the Information Center of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Sublime China Information and DCE compare notes on the operation, release, collecting and maintenance of lean-type pork factory price index and its application in the futures market. The enterprises acknowledge the accuracy, objectiveness and authority of the index and discuss the focus and improvement direction of the further work.

Disclaimer: This English translation may be used for reference only. In cases there is any discrepancy between the English version and the original Chinese version, the original Chinese version shall prevail. Dalian Commodity Exchange may change or update this English translation without any prior notice and shall accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or change with regard to this English translation.

Disclaimer

Dalian Commodity Exchange published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 07:21:02 UTC
