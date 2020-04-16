Dalian Commodity Exchange : 2020-04-16Egg Futures Realizes Largest Monthly Delivery Amount since Listing

It was learnt that the Egg Contract 2003 of Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) has completed the delivery of 157 contracts and 785 tonnes, which is 4.8 times of that of the same period of last year and 3 times of that in the last month, presenting the largest delivery amount in a single month since its listing. Market participants generally believe that there is an increasing risk management demand in the egg industry as affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and DCE has intensified the support on convenient delivery service during the epidemic, ensuring the smooth delivery of Egg Contract 2003 and guaranteeing that enterprises can manage risks through derivatives and realize production resumption and stable operation during the epidemic.

Disclaimer: This English translation may be used for reference only. In cases there is any discrepancy between the English version and the original Chinese version, the original Chinese version shall prevail. Dalian Commodity Exchange may change or update this English translation without any prior notice and shall accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or change with regard to this English translation.