Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dalian Commodity Exchange receives Singapore market operator licence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 01:03am EST
Staff members are seen at the reception desk of Dalian Commodity Exchange in Dalian

The Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) said on Monday it has been approved as a recognised market operator (RMO) by Singapore's financial regulator, as the Chinese bourse seeks to bring in more foreign clients to its iron ore futures market.

The new licence will enable the DCE to promote its iron ore futures to traders in the Southeast Asian financial hub and facilitate their transactions, the exchange said in a statement on its website.

An RMO licence is issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to companies that wish to operate an organised market, or a place to exchange, sell or purchase derivatives contracts or securities.

Foreign investors have been allowed to directly trade iron ore futures in China, the world's biggest consumer of the steelmaking raw material, since May 2018.

More than 170 overseas clients had opened up accounts to trade Dalian iron ore futures by the end of October, according to the bourse.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:00aFIN FSA FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY : Regulations and guidelines 8/2014 Management of operational risk in supervised entities of the financial sector updated
PU
01:55aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : BSP Rediscount Rates for November 2019 and Availments as of October 2019
PU
01:50aMINERAL RESOURCES : Growing a mo to support our ‘bros'
PU
01:47aChina's love of e-commerce powers Alibaba's Singles' Day
RE
01:47aAlibaba Singles' Day sales jump 25% in first 9 hours to $23 billion
RE
01:32aMalaysia's September factory output up 1.7% year on year, below forecast
RE
01:30aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Dar orders immediate release of assistance to Northern Cagayan farmers
PU
01:23aAsian shares a sea of red as HK chaos hits sentiment
RE
01:22aAsian shares a sea of red as Hong Kong chaos hits sentiment
RE
01:22aAsian shares a sea of red as Hong Kong chaos hits sentiment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Alibaba Singles' Day sales jump 25% in first nine hours to 17.9 billion pounds
2Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
3Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
4Oil drops on concern over U.S.-China trade talks progress, oversupply
5CRAMO OYJ : Boels Announces a Recommended Public Cash Tender Offer for All Shares in Cramo Plc

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group