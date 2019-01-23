Dalian iron ore rises on China's reassurances on growth

China's Vice President Wang Qishan said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos that China's economy can maintain sustainable rates of growth despite global uncertainties.

The speech came only days after the world's second-largest economy posted its weakest expansion in nearly three decades, stirring concerns among investors over economic situation in the new year.

The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 1 percent to 532 yuan ($78.43) a tonne as of 0159 GMT, also buoyed by some pre-holiday restocking demand at steel mills.

However, analysts said the market was winding down ahead of a week-long holiday next month, with total trading volume for iron ore contracts touching a three-week-low of 809,058 lots on Wednesday.

"The market has gradually entered holiday season ... there is not much tension expected at the moment as investors are waiting for a clearer situation after the holiday," said analysts from CITIC Futures in a note in Mandarin.

China will celebrate the Spring Festival from Feb. 4 to Feb. 10. Factory workers typically have a longer holiday.

Benchmark Shanghai rebar prices edged up 0.1 percent to 3,647 yuan a tonne, while hot-rolled coil climbed 0.2 percent to 3,564 yuan.

Other steelmaking raw ingredient stayed little changes on Thursday, with coking coal up 0.1 percent to 1,223 yuan and coke prices down 0.1 percent to 2,034 yuan.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; editing by Richard Pullin)