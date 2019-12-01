Log in
Dalipal : STABILISATION ACTIONS, END OF STABILISATION PERIOD AND LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

12/01/2019 | 06:13am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Unless otherwise defined, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated 28 October 2019 (the ''Prospectus'') issued by Dalipal Holdings Limited (the ''Company'').

This announcement is made pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilising) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong).

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company. Potential investors should read the Prospectus for detailed information about the Company and the Global Offering described below before deciding whether or not to invest in the Shares.

This announcement is not for release, publication, distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia). This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer to sell or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States or in any other jurisdictions. The Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended from time to time (the ''U.S. Securities Act'') or any state securities laws in the United States. The securities may not be offered, sold, pledged, transferred or delivered in the United States except pursuant to registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. There will not be and is not currently intended to be any public offering of securities in the United States.

Dalipal Holdings Limited

達 力 普 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1921)

STABILISATION ACTIONS, END OF STABILISATION PERIOD AND

LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

- 1 -

STABILISATION ACTIONS AND END OF STABILISATION PERIOD

The Company announces that, pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilising) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong), the stabilisation period in connection with the Global Offering ended on 30 November 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering.

The Company has been informed by the Stabilising Manager that the stabilisation actions undertaken during the stabilisation period involved:

  1. over-allocationsof an aggregate of 18,464,000 Shares in the International Placing, representing approximately 6.15% of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option;
  2. the borrowing of an aggregate of 18,464,000 Shares by the Stabilising Manager from Rosy Astral Limited (''Rosy Astral'') pursuant to the Stock Borrowing Agreement to cover over-allocations of Shares in the International Placing. Such Shares will be returned and re-delivered to Rosy Astral in accordance with the terms of the Stock Borrowing Agreement; and
  3. successive purchases of an aggregate of 18,464,000 Shares in the price range of HK$1.35 to HK$1.59 per Share (exclusive of brokerage fee of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%) on the market during the stabilisation period, representing approximately 6.15% of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option. The last purchase made by the Stabilising Manager or its agent on the market during the course of the stabilisation period was on 29 November 2019 at the price of HK$1.38 per Share (excluding brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%).

LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

The Company further announces that the Over-allotment Option was not exercised by the Underwriters' Representative (for itself and on behalf of the International Underwriters) during the stabilisation period and lapsed on 30 November 2019. Accordingly, no Share was issued under the Over-allotment Option.

- 2 -

PUBLIC FLOAT

The Directors confirm that the Company continues to comply with the public float requirements under Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules pursuant to which at least 25% of the Company's total number of issued Shares must at all times be held by the public.

By order of the Board

Dalipal Holdings Limited

Meng Fanyong

Chairman and executive Director

Hong Kong, 30 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Meng Fanyong, Ms. Xu Wenhong, Mr. Meng Yuxiang, Ms. Gan Shuya and Mr. Yin Zhixiang as the executive Directors; Mr. Zhang Hongyao as the non-executive Director; and Mr. Guo Kaiqi, Mr. Wong Jovi Chi Wing and Mr. Cheng Haitao as the independent non-executive Directors.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Dalipal Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 11:12:01 UTC
