Dallas Arboretum Presents Dallas Blooms: Life's A Picnic

DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, named by Architectural Digest as one of the "15 Breathtaking Botanical Gardens to Visit This Season," presents Dallas Blooms, the largest annual floral festival in the Southwest, from February 23 to April 7. Themed "Life's A Picnic," the spring festival showcases an explosion of color from more than 500,000 spring-blooming blossoms, thousands of azaleas and hundreds of Japanese cherry trees. Presented by IBERIABANK, Dallas Blooms features an extraordinary, larger-than-life, picnic scene topiary comprised of a stunning 40'x40' picnic blanket, a vase of flowers, a picnic basket with pie and a giant picnic ant—perfect for photo opportunities.

Alan Walne, Dallas Arboretum board chairman, said, "Dallas Blooms highlights the creativity of our Horticulture staff who are showcasing the garden as one of the top picnic spots in the city with the 'Life's a Picnic' theme."

Each week showcases one of the best picnic scenes throughout film. The festival begins with the 1955 film, "Picnic," and continues with films such as, "To Catch a Thief," "Out of Africa" and the animated film "Up." Food specials that coincide with each week's picnic film are offered at restaurant locations throughout the garden. Other highlights include a presentation by noted author and journalist Skip Hollandsworth, who penned "The Preston Hollow Cat Burglars," picnic-themed cooking classes and demonstrations in A Tasteful Place, and live music every weekend featuring the best of the best bands on the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn.

The nationally acclaimed eight-acre Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden features 17 indoor/outdoor galleries, 150 interactive science games and an abundance of themed adventures throughout the Dallas Blooms festival. The Children's Adventure Garden is open daily from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. For a full list of upcoming events and activities, visit www.dallasarboretum.org/childrensadventuregarden.

For the latest information, visit www.dallasarboretum.org/blooms.

Throughout the week, there are special days and festivities including Mommy and Me Mondays, Tiny Tot Tuesdays, and C. C. Young Senior Thursdays.

Mary Brinegar, Dallas Arboretum president and CEO, added, "There is something for everyone at Dallas Blooms—the largest display of tulips in a public garden outside of Holland. As the tulips bloom throughout the festival, the finale is the mass flowering of the garden's collection of 3,000 azaleas that bloom along with the Japanese cherry trees, ushering in spring with vibrant color everywhere."

