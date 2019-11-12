Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity : Launches Women Build Dallas Fundraising Initiative

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity today announced the official kick off to its first-ever Women Build Dallas fundraiser, a volunteer-led initiative that recognizes women as true change-makers in the community while helping to provide affordable housing to deserving Dallas families.

Across our nation, 85% of all consumer purchases are made or influenced by women, totaling anywhere from $5 to $15 trillion. In Texas, 37% of businesses are women-owned. And right here in Dallas, 69% of Dallas Habitat homeowners are women head of household and 41% are single mothers. While women have long held the position for purchasing power, they are beginning to now equalize their position in both business and homeownership.

Even with this progress, there are unique challenges women face on their journey to financial independence, and Women Build Dallas will demonstrate the power of women supporting women. Over the next several months, the inaugural Women's Build committee, comprised of women from diverse leadership and philanthropic backgrounds, will work alongside Dallas Habitat staff and future homeowners to help build a new home, as well as host several fundraising events to support women achieving the dream of homeownership. The committee has committed to raising $1 million over the next six months to further the Dallas Habitat mission.

"Through Women Build Dallas, a diverse group of Dallas women are uniting under one goal: to help build a more sustainable community by ensuring more families have access to safe and affordable housing," says AJ Barkley, this year's Women Build Chair and Senior Vice President and Neighborhood Lending Executive for Bank of America. "We all look forward to working together to empower more women in our community to achieve economic mobility and enjoy the many benefits that come along with homeownership."

By leading the charge in addressing our city's affordable housing crisis, Dallas Habitat hopes to inspire the community and lay the foundation for a Dallas where every neighborhood is proud and we are proud of every neighborhood.

"The history of Dallas is full of women who have rolled up their proverbial sleeves and stepped out of their own comfort zones to build our city – both figuratively and literally," says Dena Stroh, Dallas Habitat's Board Chair. "Through the Women Build Dallas fundraiser, we are excited to add more women to that laudable list as we work together to build a better Dallas for everyone."

SOURCE Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity