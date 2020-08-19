Dallas Attorney Christie Newkirk Joins Carrington Coleman Employment Group

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent labor and employment attorney Christie Newkirk has joined Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal, LLP, as a partner in the firm's Dallas office.

Ms. Newkirk has more than 20 years of counseling, litigation, investigative, and training experience representing employers on HR and compliance matters. She joins the firm from Diamond McCarthy, LLP, where she was Co-Chair of the Labor and Employment Law practice.

"Employment law is more complex than ever, requiring lawyers who are able to serve as trusted advisors to businesses navigating critically important decisions. We are pleased that Christie is joining us, and excited about what this means for our clients," said Carrington Coleman Managing Partner Monica Latin.

Ms. Newkirk's comprehensive employment practice includes providing advice regarding COVID-19 laws and workplace issues, planning and implementing reductions in the workforce, managing employee performance issues, managing high risk employment decisions, preparing confidentiality, noncompetition and executive employment agreements, as well as general preventative advice and counseling.

Active in the legal and North Texas community, Ms. Newkirk is the Membership Chair of the Dallas Women Lawyers Association, a former chair of the Dallas Bar Association's Employment Law Section, and a former Co-Chair of Attorneys Serving the Community's Networking Committee. She also currently chairs the Las Colinas Country Club's Board of Governors and is a member of the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors. Her employment law expertise has earned her repeated recognition by Texas Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers in America, US News & World Report, and D Magazine.

Also joining the firm is labor and employment and commercial litigation associate Chelsea Glover.

Ms. Glover joins the firm from Gibson Dunn's Dallas office, and her practice will focus on employment and litigation matters. Prior to joining the firm, she handled a wide range of matters involving human resources, immigration, class actions, antitrust, and women's rights. She is a member of the J.L. Turner Legal Association. She is conversational in Japanese and Spanish. Ms. Glover is a graduate of Harvard University and Duke University School of Law.

