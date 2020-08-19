Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dallas Attorney Christie Newkirk Joins Carrington Coleman Employment Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 12:37pm EDT

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent labor and employment attorney Christie Newkirk has joined Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal, LLP, as a partner in the firm's Dallas office.

Ms. Newkirk has more than 20 years of counseling, litigation, investigative, and training experience representing employers on HR and compliance matters. She joins the firm from Diamond McCarthy, LLP, where she was Co-Chair of the Labor and Employment Law practice.

"Employment law is more complex than ever, requiring lawyers who are able to serve as trusted advisors to businesses navigating critically important decisions. We are pleased that Christie is joining us, and excited about what this means for our clients," said Carrington Coleman Managing Partner Monica Latin.

Ms. Newkirk's comprehensive employment practice includes providing advice regarding COVID-19 laws and workplace issues, planning and implementing reductions in the workforce, managing employee performance issues, managing high risk employment decisions, preparing confidentiality, noncompetition and executive employment agreements, as well as general preventative advice and counseling.

Active in the legal and North Texas community, Ms. Newkirk is the Membership Chair of the Dallas Women Lawyers Association, a former chair of the Dallas Bar Association's Employment Law Section, and a former Co-Chair of Attorneys Serving the Community's Networking Committee.  She also currently chairs the Las Colinas Country Club's Board of Governors and is a member of the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors. Her employment law expertise has earned her repeated recognition by Texas Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers in America, US News & World Report, and D Magazine.

Also joining the firm is labor and employment and commercial litigation associate Chelsea Glover

Ms. Glover joins the firm from Gibson Dunn's Dallas office, and her practice will focus on employment and litigation matters. Prior to joining the firm, she handled a wide range of matters involving human resources, immigration, class actions, antitrust, and women's rights. She is a member of the J.L. Turner Legal Association. She is conversational in Japanese and Spanish. Ms. Glover is a graduate of Harvard University and Duke University School of Law. 

About Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal, LLP
Celebrating its 50th year, Carrington Coleman is a Dallas-based law firm focused on litigation and transactional services in the real estate, oil and gas, securities, construction, professional services, technology, and health care industries, among others. The firm provides counsel in corporate transactions, corporate governance, banking, bankruptcy/restructuring, intellectual property, litigation and appeals, employment, and family wealth/estate planning. Learn more about the firm at www.carringtoncoleman.com.

Media Contact:
Rhonda Reddick  
800-559-4534  
rhonda@androvett.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dallas-attorney-christie-newkirk-joins-carrington-coleman-employment-group-301115011.html

SOURCE Carrington Coleman


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:58pPascal Metrics Announces Groundbreaking Results – Virtual Patient Safety Solution Generally Available
BU
12:57pDr. Vellody Joins Daiya Healthcare as Regional Medical Director for Oregon
BU
12:56pÖSSUR HF : Major shareholder announcement
AQ
12:55pNETFLIX : renews 'Warrior Nun' for a second season
AQ
12:55pTEMPTON PERSONALDIENSTLEISTUNGEN GMBH : Intended acquisition of the essential assets of TRIA Group
EQ
12:55pThe Proposed Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine and Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions Receive Utah's First PID Bond Issuance for Campus Expansion
BU
12:55pNorth American Rail Traffic Fell 7.5% in Week Ended Aug. 15
DJ
12:53pMOMENTA ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of MNTA and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
12:52pEURAZEO : Waterloo sparkling water attracts new control investors to accelerate growth
PU
12:52pAMERICAN BANK INCORPORATED : Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 American Bank Announces Third Quarter 2020 Dividend
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group