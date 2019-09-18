Dallas' Brad Jackson Named Among Texas' Top Business Litigation Lawyers

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accomplished Dallas attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson has been selected again as one of the leading business litigation lawyers in Texas on the 2019 Texas Super Lawyers list.

Mr. Jackson has earned a spot on the Super Lawyers list since 2004 based on nominations from other attorneys who said they view him as one of the best lawyers in the state for business disputes. The annual guide to Texas' leading attorneys is published by Thomson Reuters.

Last month, Mr. Jackson claimed his fifth consecutive selection in The Best Lawyers in America as one of the top commercial litigation attorneys in the nation. Earlier this year, he was named as one of the Best Lawyers in Dallas by his peers in the legal community and the editors of D Magazine.

Mr. Jackson has been Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization since 2005. He has a long track record of helping clients in civil lawsuits in state and federal courts in Dallas and across North Texas. He and fellow firm attorney Cheryl L. Mann provide more than five decades of combined courtroom experience.

The Law Offices of Brad Jackson's recent work for clients includes:

- Successfully defending a product manufacturing company in a $1 million dispute with its former business partner;

- Completing the sale of a Houston-based waste management company;

- Winning a complete defense victory for a Dallas businessman who faced a $100,000 fraudulent transfer claim;

- Securing a $1 million arbitration award for a homeowner against the manufacturer of a faulty roofing product; and

- Winning a unanimous appeals court opinion for a property developer in a real estate dispute that seeks more than $300,000 in damages against the City of Dallas.

Based in Dallas, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson provides decades of experience representing clients in Texas and across the nation. Brad Jackson is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm handles practically every type of business dispute, as well as cases involving serious personal injury and wrongful death. To learn more, visit http://www.bradjackson.com.

