Dallas ESC Region 11 Celebrates STEAM Education With 4th Annual STEAM Carnival

Two Bit Circus Foundation and ESC Region 11 Event Designed to Cultivate the Next Generation of Inventors

Two Bit Circus Foundation and Dallas Education Service Center Region 11 (ESC11) are teaming up to bring the fourth annual STEAM Carnival to Dallas/Fort Worth on March 2 - 4, 2020.

Designed as a Trojan horse to get kids engaged in science, technology, engineering, art, and math, STEAM Carnivals allows kids to design, build, and produce their own interactive, hands-on carnival, including drones, robotics, and many more STEAM-based exhibits and activities. At this sold-out event, over 3,200 students and 300 educators will come together from 77 local districts to celebrate STEAM education.

STEAM Carnivals are designed to inspire creative thinkers through playful, meaningful, immersive experiences — to cultivate the next generation of inventors and advance environmental stewardship while providing maximum social impact.

“STEAM Carnival is something that ESC11 looks forward to every year as a great opportunity to not only promote STEAM education, but to encourage environmental responsibility, teamwork, and a sense of community through a variety of exciting projects,” said Rory Peacock, Deputy Executive Director for ESC11. “Having the support of Two Bit Circus Foundation is incredible because of the expertise that the Two Bit team brings to creating and implementing these programs.”

STEAM Carnival is comprised of four different zones, including an impressive student showcase featuring Crate Collaborative - a crate rerouted from the dumpster to provide a blank canvas for students to design and build arduino-based games. Other zones include a high-tech carnival midway, a warehouse for hands-on making, and a final act, where students can explore life-size dinosaurs, a helicopter flown in Vietnam, a technology bus, and more from partners including Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and government entities such as Kimbell Art Museum and NASA.

“ESC11’s passion and support for hands-on STEAM education is impressive,” said Dr. Leah Hanes, CEO of the Two Bit Circus Foundation. “STEAM Carnival has been an incredible event for the Dallas community and we can’t wait to see all of these projects and games that students will create and bring in March.”

MEDIA DAY DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 8 AM to 3 PM Location: ESC Region 11 1451 South Cherry Lane White Settlement, TX 76108

Other Details: Due to security requirements, STEAM Carnival will be a closed event, however, members of the press are invited to attend. Please contact 2bcpr@104west.com to RSVP and/or for more information.

About ESC 11

ESC Region 11 is one of 20 education service centers established by the Texas State Legislature in 1967, and known as the Texas System of Education Service Centers.

As an intermediary educational agency, ESC Region 11 provides professional development, technical assistance, and management of educational programs to 77 public school districts and 70 charter campuses. The Region 11 area includes 70,699 educators and more than 593,516 students. Covering 10 counties of North Texas, Region 11 services an area of 7,843 square miles; roughly equal to the state of Massachusetts in size. School districts in this region range in size from Fort Worth Independent School District’s large metropolitan schools to small rural districts with only one building housing a total of 80 students in grades K-9.

The ESC Region 11 is centrally located in White Settlement, Texas, just west of Fort Worth, and is surrounded by many community and cultural resources.

About Two Bit Circus Foundation

Two Bit Circus Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is on a mission to increase access to STEAM education opportunities in communities around the world. A collection of successful STEAM-based programs including Imagination.org, LA Makerspace, Trash for Teaching, and STEAM Carnival, Two Bit Circus Foundation aims to cultivate the next generation of inventors, advance environmental stewardship, and spur community engagement by providing schools and youth of all means with access to hands-on STEAM learning, modern maker tools, and upcycled materials.

Architected for maximum social impact, the organizations are able to expand STEAM education programs worldwide, bringing STEAM Lab Makerspaces, Creativity Chapters, STEAM Carnivals, Imagination’s Cardboard Challenge sparked by Caine’s Arcade, and more to schools, libraries, and at-risk communities worldwide. Imagine a world where creativity and entrepreneurship are core social values nurtured in schools, homes, and communities everywhere, where all children are taught to be creative thinkers and doers, and encouraged to make their very best ideas happen.

For more information, visit www.twobitcircus.org or follow @TwoBitCircusorg and #TwoBitCircus.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005685/en/