Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is First Airport to Achieve GBAC STAR Accreditation

DFW Joins McCormick Place, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, Microsoft Theater & 22 Additional New Facilities to Achieve the Industry’s Only Cleaning, Disinfection & Infectious Disease Prevention Accreditation

Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport outside of Dallas and Fort Worth is the first airport in the world to earn GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation from The Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC), a Division of ISSA. The airport is joined by 25 additional newly accredited facilities, including Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, McCormick Place in Chicago, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and more.

“We are thrilled to welcome the first group of airports to the growing list of GBAC STAR accredited facilities, as well as other landmark facilities across the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and South America,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “Accreditation demonstrates to facility visitors and employees that an organization prioritizes occupant safety and has the necessary steps in place to handle biorisks like the novel coronavirus.”

One of the busiest airports in the world, DFW International Airport features more than 160 aircraft gates and welcomed nearly 75 million passengers in 2019. It is home to the largest American Airlines hub and will have a GBAC STAR-accredited American Airlines lounge in the near future as part of the airline’s commitment to GBAC STAR for its entire fleet and lounges. John Glenn Columbus International Airport served more than 8.5 million passengers in 2019 while the Palm Beach International Airport is an award-winning facility that has a 600,000 square foot terminal.

The following facilities have earned GBAC STAR accreditation this week:

Airports

Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport in Texas

John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio

Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Hotels

Grand Hyatt Hong Kong in Hong Kong

Hyatt Place Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Hyatt Regency Chongqing in Chongqing, China

Hyatt Regency Orange County in Garden Grove, Calif.

Hyatt Regency Saipan in Saipan, Mariana Islands

Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.

Thompson Washington D.C. in Washington, D.C.

Hotel Santa Caterina in Amalfi, Italy, a Leading Hotels of the World member hotel

Convention Centers

Beanfield Centre in Toronto

Better Living Centre in Toronto

Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex in Birmingham, Ala.

Enercare Centre in Toronto

Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio

La Crosse Center in La Crosse, Wisc.

Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas

McCormick Place in Chicago

Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Fla.

Queen Elizabeth Exhibit Hall in Toronto

Renasant Convention Center in Memphis, Tenn.

Savannah Convention Center in Savannah, Ga.

Theater

Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

Commercial Office

Servimeters S.A.S in Bogota, Colombia

“While nearly every organization can claim that they’ve improved their approach to cleaning in the wake of the pandemic, those that have earned GBAC STAR accreditation have the added credibility of independent validation,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “GBAC’s experts review each facility’s plans for cleaning, disinfection, and infection prevention to ensure the approach is effective and sustainable.”

To review a full list of GBAC STAR accredited facilities, committed facilities, and industry supporters, visit https://gbac.issa.com/gbac-star-facilities-and-supporters/. Additionally, hear from leaders of GBAC STAR-accredited facilities in the GBAC STAR Experience video series, available at https://gbac.issa.com/media/.

To apply for GBAC STAR facility accreditation, visit gbac.org/star.

About GBAC, a Division of ISSA

Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization’s services include biorisk management program assessment and training, Forensic Restoration® response and remediation, the GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation program, training and certification of individuals and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.

About ISSA

With more than 9,300 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners and associated service members—ISSA is the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

