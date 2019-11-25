Dallas' Imaginuity Ranks 16th on 2019 Dallas 100

Dallas’ Imaginuity has appeared on the 2019 Dallas 100™ at number 16. The list, comprised annually by SMU’s Cox School of Business, ranks the top 100 fastest-growing Dallas entrepreneurial companies based on percentage and absolute dollar growth. An integrated marketing agency that optimizes cross-channel marketing to drive both new customer acquisition and retention, Imaginuity expanded significantly this year after being acquired by Calise Partners, which appeared on the 2018 Dallas 100.

“Taking one of the coveted spots on this year’s Dallas 100 caps what has been a banner year for our team here at Imaginuity,” said Taylor Calise, CEO of Imaginuity. “We were also named the second largest North Texas advertising and marketing firm in Dallas by the Dallas Business Journal and appeared on the 2019 Inc. 5000 based on three-year revenue growth of 189 percent. That kind of growth strongly evidences that we’re delivering the customers and leads our clients look to us as their marketing agency to help them acquire, and we’ve been aggressive in our hiring to match the resulting demand.”

Delivering transformative results for clients at every stage of the buying process, Imaginuity leverages the business intelligence of its proprietary AdScience® customer data platform to collect millions of disparate data points across a multitude of platforms. AdScience ultimately creates a single source of truth for timely, actionable performance reporting. Imaginuity services several local clients including, HomeVestors®/We Buy Ugly Houses® (another 2019 Dallas 100 company), Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning, and Beal Bank.

To develop the Dallas 100, the Cox School’s Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship ranks the top 100 Dallas privately held entrepreneurial companies annually based on percentage growth and absolute dollar growth over the previous three years. Working with the accounting firm BKD LLP CPAs and Advisors, the Institute examined sales from hundreds of companies for 2016 to 2018, the last year for which complete data is available.

“These companies are the unsung heroes of the Dallas-area economy,” said Simon Mak, the Linda A. and Kenneth R. Morris Endowed Director of the Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at SMU Cox. “They are entrepreneurial dynamos, creating products and/or services that in turn create jobs and generate income for their owners, not to mention the millions of dollars they collectively contribute to our economy. For almost three decades now, it has been our honor at the Caruth Institute of Entrepreneurship to shine the spotlight on the critical role of entrepreneurship in the DFW economy. Congratulations to this year’s Dallas 100™ honorees.”

This year’s winning companies collectively generated 3.5 billion in sales in 2018. Altogether, the companies grew at an average annual growth rate of 82 percent from 2016 to 2018 and created almost 7,000 jobs in that same period. Rankings for the 2019 Dallas 100 were announced on Thursday, November 21.

About Imaginuity®

Imaginuity is the integrated agency that delivers transformative results for its clients. The agency’s proprietary AdScience® customer data platform optimizes cross-channel marketing programs that drive both new customer acquisition and retention across traditional and digital media. Headquartered in Dallas, Imaginuity provides integrated marketing services throughout the entire customer journey, including brand experience, advertising, traditional and digital media buying, paid and organic search, social media, web development, UX, AI, data analytics and database marketing services. More information is available at www.imaginuity.com.

