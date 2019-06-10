Log in
Dalrada Financial Corp. : Posts Third Quarter Results

06/10/2019

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) (the "Company"), today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

"We have made excellent progress throughout the quarter, establishing financial stability with a strong corporate and operational foundation to support our growth strategies.  We anticipate significant revenues from our recent domestic and global acquisitions, and we look forward to sharing more exciting news during the coming weeks," said Brian Bonar, Chairman and CEO.

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dalrada-financial-corp-posts-third-quarter-results-300864140.html

SOURCE Dalrada Financial Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
