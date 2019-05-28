Dalrada Precision Hires COO Simon Gray

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO), a worldwide provider of comprehensive Financial, Insurance, Benefits, and Business Process Outsourcing Products and Services, named Simon Gray as Chief Operating Officer of its wholly owned subsidiary Dalrada Precision.

Dalrada Precision provides design and manufacturing solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers.

Prior to joining Dalrada Precision, from 2013-2016 Simon held the Operations Director, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa position for one of the largest global kitchen equipment suppliers (KES). Based in Singapore he was responsible for the integration of the organization's merger and acquisition in Jakarta and its subsequent development.

From 2011-2013, he was Group Manufacturing Director based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the principal middle eastern lighting company in the region overseeing 7 facilities in 5 countries and 1200 personnel. His duties included Design & Process Engineering, Production Planning, Production, tooling and maintenance and oversaw the building and development of the high-volume facility capable of fabricating over one million baton fixtures per month.

Simon worked from 2001-2011 for a USA owned contract manufacturing company specializing in sheet metal, plastics and cables for desktop and server manufacture. First as engineering support in the UK before transferring to North Carolina to design and liaise with their biggest customers based at Research Triangle Park and then onto Asia, first as Operations Director and then also undertaking the General Manager role of the wholly owned foreign enterprise manufacturing facilities in China.

In 2001, Simon held engineering and managerial positions in the UK with computer and peripheral, electronics and power supply manufacturers delivering to automotive, aerospace, military and industrial divisions.

Simon graduated with BSc in Engineering and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Operations Management (FIOM), Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (FCILT), Fellow Chartered Management Institute (FCMI) and Member Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (MCIPS).

Simon will work with Dalrada Precision's Executive Leadership Team to help advance the organization's growth strategy and ensuring operational excellence across the company. "Simon joins Dalrada Precision at time of rapid growth, and with a wealth of operational and engineering experience in global businesses for the past 20 years. As COO, Simon will lead operations and direct the company's design and manufacturing of tooling, sheet metal fabrication, and Computer Numerically Controlled machining parts," said Dalrada Precision President David Pickett.

In March 2019, Dalrada Precision announced successfully receiving further purchase orders and forecasts exceeding $2 million for components from its first major client, with five additional multinational companies in the final stages of negotiations and qualification processes that could result in excess of $10 million in fiscal year 2019. "Our strategy and due diligence are coming to fruition and progress has exceeded our expectations, and we are thrilled to have Simon join us at the operational helm as we continue to expand our presence in new global markets," said Pickett.

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

