Damac Properties Dubai PSC : hands over Ghalia, its first Sharia compliant development

05/30/2019 | 02:39am EDT

Story Highlights:

  • DAMAC's first Sharia compliant project, Ghalia welcomes residents as handovers commence.
  • Ghalia features 727 fully furnished, well-appointed living spaces.
  • The development caters to the rising demand for Sharia complaint real estate in the market and features separate amenities for men and women, including swimming pools, dining areas and gymnasiums.

Ghalia, DAMAC's first Sharia compliant offering welcomes residents as the project enters the handover phase. The development houses 727 fully furnished, luxury apartments and is located in the heart of the Jumeirah Village Circle community.

'Ghalia is our first Sharia compliant project, catering to the growing demand for luxury living that complies with Sharia laws,' said Ali Sajwani, General Manager of Operations, DAMAC Properties. 'Built with the vision of enabling premium living experiences, Ghalia complies with our customers' specific lifestyle preferences. These are ready-to-live-in apartments, and residents will find that we have paid attention to every last detail in terms of furnishing and accessorising their space.'

In keeping with Sharia law, Ghalia features separate amenities for men and women, including separate dining facilities, gymnasiums and swimming pools. The residential tower also offers a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with well-appointed kitchens, sophisticated furnishings, bathroom fittings and bedrooms.

Ali Sajwani continued, 'This year, we are focusing on the completion and delivery of ongoing projects. With the handover of Ghalia, our total number of units delivered will cross the 25,000 mark. In 2018, we handed over 4,100 units, setting a new record for ourselves and we are aiming to out-do last year's record by handing over more dream homes and hotel units this year.'

Ghalia is located in the Jumeirah Village Circle community which boasts convenient and family-friendly amenities such as parks, schools and mosques within its vicinity. The community is also situated near Dubai's upcoming mall, Al Khail Avenue, and the major retail and leisure destination, Mall of the World.

Disclaimer

Damac Properties Dubai Co. PSC published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 06:38:01 UTC
