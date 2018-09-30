Log in
Damac Properties Dubai PSC : to showcase key offerings at Cityscape Global 2018

09/30/2018 | 07:42am CEST

DAMAC Properties, a leading luxury real estate developer in the region, will be showcasing offerings to visitors at the 17th Cityscape Global event. Cityscape Global, the world's largest and most influential real estate investment and development show for emerging markets globally, is being held at Dubai World Trade Centre between 2nd and 4th October 2018.

DAMAC's stand, S310, at Cityscape Global 2018 will exhibit the group's extensive range of properties such as designer villas, luxury apartments, hotel apartments, hotel villas and serviced apartments. DAMAC will also be showcasing an exclusive Cityscape launch of Fiora, a luxury project located in Golf Verde, a scenic community in Dubailand. The spacious apartments with access to parks, a variety of retail options and world-class amenities will be exclusively offered at a starting price of AED399,000 with low initial deposit and an attractive five-year payment plan.

Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President at DAMAC said: 'We are excited to be part of Cityscape Global 2018 and are positive about this year's prospects, particularly as Dubai's real estate market continues to hold its position as one of the most attractive destinations for global investors. The strategic initiatives launched by the government such as the introduction of 10-year visas for investors and 100% ownership have proven to be a great boost to investor morale.

'Like last year, we will be offering onsite property sales to potential investors, bundled with exciting offers and promotions. We are expecting to see great enthusiasm from investors at this year's Cityscape Global event. It is a great opportunity for us to showcase our state-of-the-art offerings, not just to investors, but also to the region's real estate fraternity. The event is a great platform for knowledge-sharing and an ideal meeting point for key stakeholders.'

As of H1 2018, DAMAC has delivered 21,700 homes and has over 40,000 units in various stages of development. The projects that will be on offer to investors include:

DAMAC Hills: A variety of incredible properties, such as apartments, villas, mansions, and more. Spanning over 42 million square-feet, the gated community offers access to the Trump International Golf Club, and the best of leisure and entertainment facilities.

Radisson Dubai DAMAC Hills: An upscale hotel overseeing the Trump International Golf Club at DAMAC hills, and in association with Radisson Hotel Group. The hotel featuring stylish suites perfect for both guests and investors.

The Park Townhouses: Gorgeous townhouses featuring airy interiors, with large windows and terraces overlooking the private parkland within the DAMAC Hills community.

DAMAC Towers by Paramount Hotels & Resorts Dubai: Hollywood-inspired luxury hotel apartments and residences in an iconic four-tower development located in the heart of the iconic Burj area.

Rěva Residences: Offering stunning views of the Dubai Canal, Rěva Residences, located in Business Bay, feature luxury apartments for those seeking a lavish lifestyle and the best that this city has to offer.

Just Cavalli Villas: A fashionable collection of luxury villas with interior design by Just Cavalli located within the lush community of AKOYA Oxygen. A combination of opulence and excellence, the Just Cavalli Villas are created for customers who prefer the finer things in life.

DAMAC Heights: DAMAC's award-winning collection of residences overlooking the Arabian Gulf. Dubbed the eighth wonder of the world, the 84-story tower comes with all the trappings of an indulgent lifestyle, such as world-class amenities as well as the nearby shopping and dining district and lively night life.

Fiora at Golf Verde: Nestling amidst the green and sustainable community of Golf Verde, Fiora is a beautifully built residential community featuring posh and spacious apartments.

DAMAC Towers Nine Elms, London: DAMAC's premiere international development outside the Middle East, and a landmark project for the UK's capital. The 50-storey residential tower is located in one of London's most prestigious residential addresses, Nine Elms on the South Bank, a significant business district and a new arts and culture center for the city.

Disclaimer

Damac Properties Dubai Co. PSC published this content on 30 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2018 05:41:00 UTC
