Damac Properties Dubai PSC : tops off Paramount Tower Hotels and Residences on Sheikh Zayed Road

DAMAC Properties has announced the topping out of its iconic master development, Paramount Tower Hotels and Residences on Sheikh Zayed Road. The project, which was envisioned by DAMAC Properties in collaboration with Paramount Hotels & Resorts, features one of Dubai's highest infinity pools on the 64th Level. Once complete, the infinity pool will offer hotel guests and residents a breath-taking panoramic view of Dubai's Burj area from a height of 235 metres. Over 80 per cent of the tower's external façade and casting work of the infinity pool has been completed.

Inspired by the glamour that is synonymous to Hollywood and the chic Californian lifestyle, the 64-storey mixed-use development houses the ultra-luxurious, five-star Paramount Hotel and luxury residences. The sophisticated design and décor of the hotel rooms and suites offer comfort and novelty, with features such as in-room home theatre systems and access to a library of Paramount films. The residences, on the other hand, combine the comforts of home with superior amenities and service. The residences feature multiple bedrooms and spacious interiors with separate dining and living areas.

Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President, DAMAC Properties, said, 'The topping out of Paramount Towers Hotels and Residences with one of Dubai's highest infinity pools overlooking Downtown Dubai is a testament to our commitment to bringing the most differentiated living experiences to the region. We are thrilled with the progress on this project, which stands tall as a distinctive addition to Dubai's iconic skyline. Our vision resonates with Dubai's growing relevance as one of the world's top tourist destinations.'

In addition to the infinity pool, Paramount Tower Hotels and Residences features multiple floors of world-class amenities such as restaurants and lounges, an exquisitely-landscaped rooftop terrace, state-of-the-art fitness and wellness centres, and a well-equipped business centre, among others.

DAMAC Properties' strategy of creating mixed-use developments that attract investors, residents and tourists alike, is aligned with Dubai tourism's strong performance and positive outlook. Dubai has witnessed a growth of three per cent in the number of overnight visitors in the first half of 2019 and is expected to welcome more than 20 million visitors annually leading up to the much-anticipated Dubai Expo 2020. In the MasterCard Global Destination Cities Index 2019, Dubai maintains its position as the fourth most visited city in the world for the fifth year in a row. In terms of dollars spent, Dubai ranked first with travellers spending USD 553 (AED 2,030) on average per day.

Located 15 minutes away from Dubai International Airport and in close vicinity to Downtown Dubai, Paramount Towers Hotels and Residences offers its residents the very best of the Dubai lifestyle.