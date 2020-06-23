Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Damages verdict against Johnson & Johnson lowered to $2.1 billion in Missouri talc case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 10:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A bottle of Johnson's Baby Powder is seen in a photo illustration taken in New York

A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday reduced a damages award against Johnson & Johnson to about $2.12 billion from $4.69 billion in a case brought by 22 women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in its baby powder and other talc products.

The Missouri Court of Appeals awarded $500 million in actual damages and $1.62 billion in punitive damages, after dismissing claims by some of the plaintiffs.

Johnson & Johnson had been appealing a July 2018 jury verdict. The company has faced thousands of lawsuits over the safety of talc in its Baby Powder.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:47aCENTRAL BANK OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Retail lending bounces back in May
PU
10:45aFed isn't fueling U.S. inequality, Daly says
RE
10:42aELISE STEFANIK : Stefanik, Brindisi and Newhouse Lead Letter Requesting Inclusion of Apple Farmers in USDA CFAP Funding
PU
10:38aDamages verdict against Johnson & Johnson lowered to $2.1 billion in Missouri talc case
RE
10:35aMid-Atlantic Manufacturing Activity Steadies After Two Months of Declines -- Richmond Fed
DJ
10:31aEuro rises on positive data, U.S. says China trade deal still on track
RE
10:24aOil up after Trump assurance on China trade deal
RE
10:24aU.S. Business Activity Rises in June, But Still in Contraction -- IHS Markit
DJ
10:20aOil up after Trump assurance on China trade deal
RE
10:20aEnergy stocks lift TSX as oil prices gain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Singapore's central bank says received licence application from Wirecard
2BAYER AG : BAYER : close to glyphosate settlement worth $8-10 billion - Handelsblatt
3LONDON COFFEE : LUCKIN COFFEE PICKS HOULIHAN LOKEY FOR FINANCIAL, STRATEGIC ADVICE: sources
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Scores of Volkswagen's Mexico staff test positive for coronavirus
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Credit Suisse sees Hong Kong stocks, Asian credit among top bargains this year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group