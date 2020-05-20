Log in
News : Companies

Damansara Realty Bhd : BERHAD WELCOMES NEW GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

05/20/2020 | 05:24am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

DAMANSARA REALTY BERHAD WELCOMES NEW GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

KUALA LUMPUR, 12 May 2020 - Damansara Realty Berhad (DBhd) has appointed Azman bin Haji Tambi Chik as its new Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO). The Group said the new appointment took effect yesterday, 11 May 2020 in its filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

DBhd said that as the new CEO of the Group, Azman, 56, will be responsible to drive and execute strategic initiatives as well as helm the overall management of the Group's various business segments, which include Property and Land Development (PLD), Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) and Project Management and Consultancy (PMC) Services. Azman brings a wealth of experience at DBhd's senior management level, having 33 years of relevant business expertise in key areas including strategic planning, business development, legal, procurement, operations, as well as the acquisition of new business within the fields of Integrated Facilities Management (IFM), technology, food & beverages, and hospitality.

His immediate role before joining DBhd was as General Manager of Business Development at AWC Berhad, a reputable public listed IFM and engineering company, where he led the company's business development function.

Prior to his role at AWC, Azman has held various leadership executive positions, notably as the General Manager of Corporate Services at QSR Brands (M) Holdings Sdn. Bhd. in 2016, General Manager of Johor Corporation (JCorp) in 2014 and as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for Rangkaian Hotel Seri Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. in 2012.

DBhd Executive Vice Chairman, Haji Abdullah bin Md Yusof said, the new GCEO appointment will strengthen the execution of its strategic initiatives planned as the group navigates and adapts to new norms and industry challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are pleased to welcome Azman as part of DBhd's management and we are confident that his vast experience will enhance the executive leadership of the team and bring us closer to our goal of becoming one of the leading assets and facilities management solutions provider in Malaysia." he said.

Azman graduated from The International Business School (IBS), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and holds a Master's of Business Administration (MBA) in Strategic Management.

+++

About Damansara Realty Berhad

About Damansara Realty Berhad (DBhd) or the Group is an investment holding company that was established in 1960 and was listed in the Main Board of Bursa Malaysia in 1973. DBhd involved in three major business segments - Property and Land Development (PLD), Integrated Facilities Management (IFM), Project Management and Consultancy (PMC) Services. The Group has its international presence spread across countries includes Singapore, Philippines, and Papua New Guinea.

For more information, please visit http://www.dbhd.com.myor email corporateinfo@dbhd.com.my

Disclaimer

Damansara Realty Bhd published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 09:23:05 UTC
