Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Damansara Realty Bhd : POSTS RM49.4 MILLION IN Q1 REVENUE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 07:44am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

DAMANSARA REALTY POSTS RM49.4 MILLION IN Q1 REVENUE

KUALA LUMPUR, 25 June 2020 - Damansara Realty Berhad (DBhd) posted RM49.4 million in revenue for the first quarter (Q1) ended 31 March 2020.

The Group saw a net loss of RM2.2 million for the first quarter, against a net profit of RM2.3 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The Group saw its revenue heavily impacted due to the nationwide lockdown resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected the operations of its subsidiary Metro Parking Group the most. Its businesses in Malaysia, Philippines, and Singapore were under restrictions during the lockdown as per the respective governments' directions.

As a reactive measure, the Group has put in place a Groupwide corporate rationalisation plan to safeguard its financial resilience to deal with changing market conditions, it said in its filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Among the measures taken are reducing capital spending and non-essential operating costs, reassessing its value chain, applying for rebates, moratorium, or concessions from the government and its vendors as well as halting all launch events and freezing recruitment till year-end.

"We have cut back on spending to make sure we have sufficient cash reserves for the remaining part of the year and beyond," said DBhd's Group Chief Executive Officer, Azman Tambi Chik.

"We will remain financially prudent, focussing on disciplined management of costs and operational cash flows while continuing to deliver quality services for all of our stakeholders," he said.

"As our operations gradually return to full service, we understand that they will be operating in a changed world of stringent health standard operating procedures (SOPs) and of higher dependency on automation and technology. How well we anticipate and adapt to this new normal is crucial in keeping our clients and employees safe and healthy as well as position our business to bounce back and capitalise on the opportunities ahead." Azman said.

+++

About Damansara Realty Berhad

Damansara Realty Berhad (DBhd) or the Group is an investment holding company that was established in 1960 and was listed in the Main Board of Bursa Malaysia in 1973. DBhd involved in three major business segments - Property and Land Development (PLD), Integrated Facilities Management (IFM), Project Management and Consultancy (PMC) Services. The Group has its international presence spread across countries includes Singapore, Philippines, and Papua New Guinea. For more information, please visit http://www.dbhd.com.my or email corporateinfo@dbhd.com.my

Disclaimer

Damansara Realty Bhd published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 11:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:04aGATEKEEPER : Video Solutions Factory-Installed by Transit Bus Manufacturer
AQ
08:04aRITE AID CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:04aPOLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA : ORLEN Group will consolidate its position in China
PU
08:04aFINCANNA CAPITAL : Announces Extension and Repricing of Previous Convertible Debenture Financing and an Increase in the Convertible Debenture to Raise $2.5 million
PU
08:04aMERCK : Darmstadt, Germany, Initiates First Clinical Trial of TLR7 and 8 Inhibitor as a Potential Treatment for Severe Symptoms of Covid-19 Infection
PU
08:04aFUTURA MEDICAL : Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
08:04aEURONEXT : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
08:04aGENERALI SPA : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08:04aSLATE RETAIL REIT : Provides June COVID-19 Update
BU
08:04aGE APPLIANCES : Expands Digital Platform with Launch of SmartHQ Ecosystem
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chines..
2WIRECARD AG : 'THE MONEY'S GONE': Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion
3BAYER AG : BAYER AG : HSBC gives a Buy rating
4ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : Full Year Results 2019-20
5SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - : Cattolica's Shares Jump After Generali Commits to Become Major Sharehol..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group