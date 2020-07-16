Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dampening Global Financial Shocks: Can Macroprudential Regulation Help (More than Capital Controls)?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/16/2020 | 02:11am EDT

Author/Editor:

Katharina Bergant ; Francesco Grigoli ; Niels-Jakob H Hansen ; Damiano Sandri

Publication Date:

June 26, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Disclaimer: IMF Working Papers describe research in progress by the author(s) and are published to elicit comments and to encourage debate. The views expressed in IMF Working Papers are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF, its Executive Board, or IMF management.

Summary:

We show that macroprudential regulation can considerably dampen the impact of global financial shocks on emerging markets. More specifically, a tighter level of regulation reduces the sensitivity of GDP growth to VIX movements and capital flow shocks. A broad set of macroprudential tools contribute to this result, including measures targeting bank capital and liquidity, foreign currency mismatches, and risky forms of credit. We also find that tighter macroprudential regulation allows monetary policy to respond more countercyclically to global financial shocks. This could be an important channel through which macroprudential regulation enhances macroeconomic stability. These findings on the benefits of macroprudential regulation are particularly notable since we do not find evidence that stricter capital controls provide similar gains.

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 06:10:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:22aSCOUT24 : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
02:21aAnglo sticks to most of its 2020 output targets but second-quarter hit by COVID19
RE
02:21aWatch out for fungal disease in legume pastures
PU
02:21aSIEMENS : and Bentley Systems build digital twin for Chandra Asri's petrochemical complex in Indonesia
PU
02:21aEQT : Assets Under Management Rose 0.4% During 2Q
DJ
02:20aAXA : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
02:20aCELLAVISION AB : Good profitability despite negative COVID-19-effect
GL
02:19aMUNICH RE : Buy rating from RBC
MD
02:18aOslo Børs has received an application for admission to trading on Merkur Market from ELOP AS
AQ
02:16aDELTIC ENERGY : Statement regarding Proposal from Reabold Resources PLC (146.49kB)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Anglo sticks to most of its 2020 output targets but second-quarter hit by COVID19
2SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
3Watch out for fungal disease in legume pastures
4SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : and Bentley Systems build digital twin for Chandra Asri's petrochemical complex in Indo..
5EQT AB : EQT : Assets Under Management Rose 0.4% During 2Q
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group