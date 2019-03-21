Dan Busiel Joins Trustmark as Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer

Dan Busiel, CFA, has joined Trustmark Mutual Holding Company as Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer. Busiel will be part of Trustmark’s Enterprise Leadership Team and lead development and execution of Trustmark’s investment strategy, managing the company’s investment portfolio with the goal of maintaining an appropriate risk posture relative to asset allocation targets and performance benchmarks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005617/en/

Dan Busiel, CFA, has joined Trustmark Mutual Holding Company as Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer (Photo: Business Wire).

Busiel succeeds Senior Vice President, Investments and Risk Management, Jerry Hitpas, who is retiring after 25 years at Trustmark.

“We’re excited to bring someone onboard with such a valuable combination of hands-on investment expertise and strategic portfolio management experience,” said Trustmark President and CEO Kevin Slawin. “In addition to his investment responsibilities, Dan will also play an important role in vetting, from a strategic and financial perspective, potential acquisitions and key vendor partnerships.”

Prior to joining Trustmark, Busiel served as Head of the Portfolio Management Group at Allstate Insurance Company. There, he worked with leadership teams to develop strategic asset allocations for each legal entity, was responsible for investment strategy execution and interacted closely with external asset managers. Assets under management totaled $80 billion.

Busiel began his career within the Capital Markets Unit of First Chicago Bank (later Bank One, then J.P. Morgan Chase), where he held several sales, trading and quantitative research roles. He then gained extensive investment strategy and portfolio management experience, first at Aon, then in a succession of positions of increasing responsibility over the past twelve years at Allstate.

Busiel holds a bachelor’s degree from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wis., and a Master of Management with emphasis in finance, marketing and management from the J. L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the American Council of Life Insurers’ (ACLI) Investment Committee.

About Trustmark

More than 100 years of Trust.

Trustmark provides access to a full spectrum of employee benefits to improve health and financial wellbeing, including payroll-deducted voluntary products, benefit administration, wellness programs and fitness center management. Trustmark’s success is based on building and maintaining trust through personal, responsive service and flexible, innovative benefit solutions. Visit us at www.trustmarkcompanies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005617/en/