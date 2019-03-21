Dan Busiel Joins Trustmark as Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer

Dan Busiel, CFA, has joined Trustmark Mutual Holding Company as Senior
Vice President and Chief Investment Officer. Busiel will be part of
Trustmark’s Enterprise Leadership Team and lead development and
execution of Trustmark’s investment strategy, managing the company’s
investment portfolio with the goal of maintaining an appropriate risk
posture relative to asset allocation targets and performance benchmarks.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005617/en/
Dan Busiel, CFA, has joined Trustmark Mutual Holding Company as Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer (Photo: Business Wire).
Busiel succeeds Senior Vice President, Investments and Risk Management,
Jerry Hitpas, who is retiring after 25 years at Trustmark.
“We’re excited to bring someone onboard with such a valuable combination
of hands-on investment expertise and strategic portfolio management
experience,” said Trustmark President and CEO Kevin Slawin. “In addition
to his investment responsibilities, Dan will also play an important role
in vetting, from a strategic and financial perspective, potential
acquisitions and key vendor partnerships.”
Prior to joining Trustmark, Busiel served as Head of the Portfolio
Management Group at Allstate Insurance Company. There, he worked with
leadership teams to develop strategic asset allocations for each legal
entity, was responsible for investment strategy execution and interacted
closely with external asset managers. Assets under management totaled
$80 billion.
Busiel began his career within the Capital Markets Unit of First Chicago
Bank (later Bank One, then J.P. Morgan Chase), where he held several
sales, trading and quantitative research roles. He then gained extensive
investment strategy and portfolio management experience, first at Aon,
then in a succession of positions of increasing responsibility over the
past twelve years at Allstate.
Busiel holds a bachelor’s degree from Lawrence University in Appleton,
Wis., and a Master of Management with emphasis in finance, marketing and
management from the J. L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at
Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. He holds the Chartered
Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the American
Council of Life Insurers’ (ACLI) Investment Committee.
About Trustmark
More than 100 years of Trust.
Trustmark
provides access to a full spectrum of employee benefits to improve
health and financial wellbeing, including payroll-deducted voluntary
products, benefit administration, wellness programs and fitness center
management. Trustmark’s success is based on building and maintaining
trust through personal, responsive service and flexible, innovative
benefit solutions. Visit us at www.trustmarkcompanies.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005617/en/